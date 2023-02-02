Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-FEBRUARY 6, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Sureya Lopez, 32, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession in a Public School/Housing Zone. Kevin Roger Anderson, 29, of Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from another state. Tyler Jacob Leitch, 41, of Battle Lake, for Fleeing a...
kroxam.com
BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY IN CROOKSTON HOLDING DRIVE THROUGH FUNDRAISER ON GIVING HEARTS DAY
The Benedictine Living Community in Crookston will be partaking in the regionwide Giving Hearts Day on Thursday, February 9, to raise funds for services in the Community. All of the funds raised on Giving Hearts Day will be going towards one of their largest projects and greatest needs: the repairs and updates to our elevators. There are two elevators in The Summit Assisted Living and a service elevator between the Villa and the Summit that are all in need of repair.
KNOX News Radio
Good Samaritan helps battle Polk County fire
A fire caused moderate damage to a garage near Gentilly (MN) on Friday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Crookston Fire Department responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. The garage was attached to a home owned by 82-year old Duane Spear. Spear reported that an...
kroxam.com
Randy Goosen – Notice of Passing
Randy Goosen, 62, of Fisher, MN, passed away early Thursday morning, February 2, 2023, in Benedictine Living Community Crookston. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.
kroxam.com
Ray Ernest Ecklund – Time of Service Announcement
Raymond Ernest “Ray” Ecklund, 88, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home early Wednesday afternoon, February 1, 2023, with his loving wife, Pam, at his side. A Mass of Christian Burial honoring the life of Ray Ecklund will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Rev. Msgr. David Baumgartner, presiding. Visitation with the family will be for one prior to the service. The Mass will be live-streamed by logging on to www.crookstoncathedral.com and clicking on the prompt to view.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON FFA PLACE WELL AT VARIOUS REGION 1 FFA CDES WITH FISH AND WILDLIFE QUALIFYING FOR STATES
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Crookston FFA competed in various Region 1 FFA CDE’s at UMC. The Fish and Wildlife team came in 6th place and qualified for state. Brandon Wandrie placed second out of 75 individuals. The Fish and Wildlife CDE requires competitors to identify Minnesota wildlife mammals, game birds, non-game birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians, and insects. They also answer questions about wildlife characteristics, wildlife monitoring technology and management, and current issues facing Minnesota wildlife.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-FEBRUARY 4, 2023
The Crookston High School Drama Club will participate in One Act Sections at the Lake of the Woods today. The Crookston Eagles will have Bar BINGO with a $400 must-go today at 2:00 p.m. The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest will be held on Sunday, February 5, at noon,...
fox9.com
Taxi stolen by passenger at northern Minnesota gas station
(FOX 9) - A taxi driver had his vehicle stolen by a passenger while he went to the restroom inside a gas station in northern Minnesota Tuesday evening. According to the Fosston Police Department, at around 6:51 p.m., police were dispatched to Lepier’s East gas station to take a report from a Doyle Taxi Cab driver who had reportedly gone to use the restroom and came back outside to discover his taxi had been stolen.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT PROVIDES SAMPLE BALLOT FOR PUBLIC REFERENDUM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 593 (Crookston), Minnesota, on February 14, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to vote on the following question:. School District Question. Approval of School...
kroxam.com
Sister Francella Gust – OBIT
Sister Francella Gust, age 90, died on February 2, 2023, at Villa Saint Vincent, Crookston, MN. Sister Francella was born at home on October 10, 1932, in Tabor, MN, the tenth of eleven children of John Jacob Gust and Frances Ann (Kotrba) Gust. At baptism, she was given the name Frances.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
kroxam.com
GOLDEN LINK SENIOR CENTER BRINGS BACK VALENTINE’S DAY COOKIE FUNDRAISER FOR SECOND YEAR
The Golden Link Senior Center in Crookston is bringing back its Valentine’s Day Cookie Fundraiser for the second year. The Center is selling sugar cookies by the dozen to help raise funds for the Center to use for any future needs or purchases for the Senior Center. During the...
kroxam.com
FEBRUARY FITNESS FEVER BEGINS THIS SUNDAY WITH WINTER FEST
Fitness Fever is back for the month of February, featuring some great outdoor activity locations across Polk County again this year. Polk County Public Health, the Polk County Wellness Coalition, and community partners and volunteers are excited to highlight this year’s outdoor family activities and the variety of active living choices available in the area. Outdoor family activities across Polk County will be offered every Sunday in February and are free for the entire region.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRLS BASKETBALL HOLDS ON TO BEAT WADENA-DEER CREEK
FIRST HALF – — Crookston had a slow start and got behind 6-2 in the first four minutes of the game, with the only basket by Halle Winjum. Crookston stopped the run with a Winjum pass to a wide-open Isabelle Smith in the corner, and she made a three-point shot to bring the Pirates within a 6-5 deficit.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRLS BASKETBALL HOSTS HAWLEY – LIVE STREAMED
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team will play its third big Section 8AA game of the week as they host the Hawley Nuggets at the Crookston High School Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and KROX will have the video stream starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 3:00 p.m. We will join the game on the radio after Red Lake Falls Boys hockey.
kroxam.com
SCRUFFY TAILS TO PARTICIPATE IN GIVING HEART’S DAY
Scruffy Tails Humane Society has a generous donor who will be matching donations on Giving Hearts Day, Thursday, February 9! Now is your chance to double your impact in caring for the lost and homeless pets in your area!. Go to GivingHeartsDay.org and look up Scruffy Tails to donate on...
kroxam.com
RLF BOY’S HOCKEY HOSTS GREENWAY – ON KROX
The Red Lake Falls Eagles Boy’s Hockey team will look to bounce back today against the Greenway Raiders from Cardin-Hunt Arena. The Eagles are coming off a loss this past Thursday to Grafton-Park River making them 11-8 on the season. The Raiders were in the area last night as they took on Crookston, defeating the Pirates 2-1 to make them 8-11 on the season. We will have all the action on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 12:30 p.m. followed by the drop of the puck at 1:00 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
kroxam.com
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
kroxam.com
GREENWAY SCORES TWICE IN SECOND PERIOD FOR 2-1 WIN OVER PIRATES BOY’S HOCKEY
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team honored their seven seniors (Jaren Bailey, Dalton Delude, Jackson Demarais, Jack Doda, Thor Harbott, Nathan Kelly, and Zach Tahran) on Friday night as the Pirates hosted the Greenway Raiders on Senior Night. Jack Doda scored, but the Raiders spoiled the Pirates Senior Night with two goals in the second period for a 2-1 win.
Comments / 0