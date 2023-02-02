ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 WZAK

Serena Williams Talks Life After Tennis and Will Smith Oscar Night

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4xmD_0kaZIDcH00
Source: MIKE NELSON / Getty

The film ‘King Richard’ was an incredible film that was deserving of all the accolades and awards it received last year, however on films biggest stage Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock unfortunately is what most will remember.

‘King Richard’ was the story of the obstacles that led to the pinnacle of two of the greatest female, African American, tennis players in our lifetime, Venus and Serena Williams.

Serena Williams has since retired from tennis and seems to be enjoying the family life down on the farm.

Serena Williams in an interview with Gayle King gave us a glimpse of the farm, while sharing what’s been going on with her life after tennis, however the subject of ‘King Richard’ and Oscar night came up. Serena Williams who was on deck that night replied with the grace she showed on the tennis court.

“I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed,” …“But I also feel that I’ve been in a position where I’ve been under a lot of pressure and made a tremendous amount of mistakes, and I’m the kind of person that’s like, ‘I’ve been there. I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world.’”

Take a look at the video below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0kaZIDcH00
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Grammys Gown Has a Plunging Neckline and a Hip-High Slit

As the 2023 Grammys red carpet wrapped and the ceremony began, Jennifer Lopez rolled up to LA's Crypto.com Arena in grand style. She graced the stage to present Harry Styles with the award for best pop vocal album in a bold Gucci design. Lopez, 53, wore a sheer, navy-blue gown dripping with crystal fringe down the plunging bodice and making up the entirety of the sleeves. A lavish ruffle silk train trailed behind her, while a hip-high slit gave way to astoundingly tall glitter platform sandals, also courtesy of the Milan-based fashion house.
OK! Magazine

Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'

Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy