Reese's Senior Bowl notes and standouts from day-two

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is now on its third and final day of practice as these 2023 NFL Draft hopefuls continue to try and make a name for themselves in front of NFL teams. The Cleveland Browns, being one of those NFL teams, are down in Mobile, Alabama as they are keeping a close eye on those in attendance as they look to improve their roster through the draft. Tuesday’s practice was dominated by Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and Bowling Green defensive tackle Karl Brooks, and yesterday’s practice leaned heavily in favor of Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore.

What else stood out from day two of the Senior Bowl festivities?

List

Adetomiwa Adebawore has himself a day

There was not a bigger winner from the second day of Senior Bowl practices than the Northwestern defensive lineman. Adebawore put his sheer power on full display as he routinely pushed pockets and dominated in 1-on-1s. He even busted out a couple of pass rush moves that cannot be found on his tape.

Again, while his tape is king in his evaluation, he is proving more nuanced than what we saw through his four years with the Wildcats. With the ability to play three-tech, 4i, and five-tech, a team like the Browns may show significant interest in Adebawore.

Sacramento State linebacker Marte Mapu continues to standout

What a week for the Sacramento State linebacker, who was at the NFLPA Bowl just two weeks ago. And now he looks like one of the better linebackers as he has not skipped a beat against a higher division of talent than he saw with the Hornets.

While he is undersized, listed at just 217 pounds, Marte Mapu has the frame to add more weight. Regardless of his size, Mapu looks extremely comfortable in coverage, flashing quick wits and fast eyes to disrupt pass lanes when he peels back.

Interior offensive linemen dominate

With Ohio State’s Dawand Jones sitting out of practice, the rest of the offensive line had a chance to grab the spotlight. And the two that did not hesitate were Minnesota center John-Michael Schmitz and Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence.

Schmitz is now staking his claim as the best player in Mobile, routinely anchoring seamlessly in 1-on-1s and playing extremely well in space. While Schmitz is up there in age in terms of 2023 NFL Draft prospects, he is locking down his spot as the best center in the class.

Torrence has been a projected first rounder after transferring from Louisiana-Lafayette to Gainesville after Billy Napier took over the Gators. And he has lived up to the hype. He and Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young have been slugging it out, but the other Alabama defensive tackle D.J. Dale has not stood a chance against the grip strength and anchor of Torrence.

TCU’s Steve Avila deserves praise too as he displayed an excellent base and a strong anchor in Wednesday’s practice. One game from a national title, Avila bumped from center out to guard, has been playing both this week and is stacking together a strong performance.

Derick Hall, Will McDonald grab eyes off the edge

Yesterday I lamented that the pass rushers in the class did not step up to the plate at the desired level. That was not the case yesterday as plenty of defensive ends got in on the action. While Army’s Andre Carter II deserves an honorable mention, Auburn’s Derick Hall and Iowa State’s Will McDonald stole whatever spotlight was left after Adebawore was finished.

Hall continues to look like one of the most explosive and powerful players in Mobile. While he still leaves plays on the field as a pass rusher, he is a dominant run defender who has been next to impossible to move off the spot in run game drills.

McDonald was next to unblockable for most of the day. A twitchy and explosive pass rusher, McDonald can bend the edge with the best of them, and has no issue moving laterally. He hit potential first rounder Darnell Wright with a couple of nasty moves in 1-on-1s, then beat Oklahoma’s Wayna Morris in 11-on-11s.

