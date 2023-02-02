Chloë Grace Moretz Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE : CAA has signed actress Chloë Grace Moretz for representation.

Moretz most recently starred opposite Euphoria ‘s Algee Smith in the Mattson Tomlin-directed sci-fi thriller Mother/Android from Miramax and 6th & Idaho Productions, which was released on Hulu in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

She previously starred opposite Isabelle Huppert in Neil Jordan’s thriller Greta for Focus Features, as well as Roseanne Liang’s WWII horror Shadow in the Cloud , which claimed the Midnight Madness People’s Choice Award at the Toronto Film Festival in 2020.

Moretz, prior to those projects, led the gay conversion therapy drama The Miseducation of Cameron Post , which won both critical acclaim and the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance 2018. She also starred that year in Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria , based on the same-name giallo by Dario Argento, which went on to claim the Independent Spirit Awards’ Robert Altman Award after world premiering in Venice.

Moretz’s introduction on the big screen came at eight years old, when she starred opposite Ryan Reynolds in MGM’s The Amityville Horror . Her status as a rising star was cemented following turns in Marc Webb’s anti-rom-com 500 Days of Summer , the Kick-Ass comic book actioners from Uni and Lionsgate, and Matt Reeves’ remake of the beloved Swedish vampire pic Let Me In .

Additional film credits for Moretz include Martin Scorsese’s Oscar winner Hugo , Warner Bros’ If I Stay and Dark Shadows , Kimberly Peirce’s remake of the Stephen King classic Carrie , Columbia Pictures’ sci-fi actioner The 5th Wave , and Sony’s The Equalizer with Denzel Washington.

Moretz can currently be seen starring in the sci-fi thriller series The Peripheral , created for Prime Video by Scott B. Smith. She also exec produced the Snapchat Discover series Coming Out , which premiered in 2021, and continues to be represented by Narrative, as well as Shelby Weiser and Robert Offer at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.