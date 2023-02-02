ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFI Fest Sets 2023 Dates

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
The American Film Institute has announced that the 37th edition of AFI Fest will take place in-person at Hollywood’s historic TCL Chinese Theatre from October 25-29.

The Oscar-qualifying, five-day festival will, as always, feature an assortment of red carpet galas, special screenings, world cinema, documentaries and short films. Entries for the Short Film Competition are open as of today, with filmmakers being invited to submit fiction, documentary, experimental and animated works. The early deadline in that area is March 2, with the official deadline being April 13, and the final deadline being June 1.

“As we look ahead to AFI FEST, we are reminded of the power of film festivals to immerse, to inspire and to bring us together,” said AFI’s President and CEO, Bob Gazzale. “We look forward to shining a proper light upon films from around the world that move us and to celebrating the artists that lead the way to a brighter future.”

Highlights of last year’s festival included the world premiere of the acclaimed Apple doc Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me ; the U.S. premieres of the 2023 Oscar contenders The Fabelmans and Guillero del Toro’s Pinocchio ; and red-carpet screenings of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s semi-autobiographical epic Bardo and Sony Pictures Classics’ Living . Other prominent films screening as part of the last go-round included International Feature Oscar noms Close and EO , and Sarah Polley’s Women Talking , to name a few.

More information on AFI Fest can be found here .

Deadline

Sony Pictures Classics Picks Up Sundance Winner ‘The Persian Version’

Sony Pictures Classics has taken North American on Maryam Keshavarz’s The Persian Version which won the Audience Award (U.S. Dramatic Competition) and The Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award (U.S. Dramatic Competition) at this year’s Sundance. Keshavarz is the first filmmaker to have two films win the Sundance Audience Award in the Dramatic Competition category. This is the second title that SPC has snapped out of Sundance, Deadline first telling you about their acquisition of A Little Prayer, which they took global rights on. Logline: Coming from two countries at odds with each other, Iranian-American Leila (Layla Mohammadi) strives to find balance and embrace her...
Deadline

BBC Apologizes For Captioning Viola Davis Grammys Image With “Beyoncé’s Big Night”

The BBC has been forced to apologize after an image of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes was shown on its news channel with a headline identifying the Oscar winner as history-maker Beyoncé. BBC News’ rolling coverage of the Grammys included a few seconds period when the image of Davis was matched with the caption “Beyoncé’s Big Night,” before the segment moved on to the next image. BBC News has in the past hour apologized via a Twitter statement and said the error “fell below the BBC’s usual standards.” “We apologise for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a...
Deadline

Irene Cara’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Medical Examiner

A Pinellas County, Florida medical examiner’s report indicates that Fame star Irene Cara’s official cause of death was Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. In layperson’s terms, she had a hardening of the arteries and stress on her heart as a result of high blood pressure. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The report, received by Deadline, also noted Cara was diabetic. The Oscar-winning singer who died at 63 was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for playing Coco in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable title song. Cara got her Oscar for Best Original Song...
Deadline

Melinda Dillon Dies: ‘Close Encounters’, ‘A Christmas Story’ & ‘Absence Of Malice’ Actress Was 83

Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee for Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice who also played Ralphie’s mom in A Christmas Story, has died. She was 83. Her family said she died January 9 in Los Angeles but did not give other details. Dillon probably is best known for playing a mother whose young son is abducted by the aliens in Steven Spielberg’s 1977 epic Close Encounters of the Third Kind. She and Roy (Richard Dreyfuss) inexplicably are drawn to Devils Tower in Wyoming as they struggle to make sense of what has happened to them. She...
Deadline

Viola Davis Now An ‘EGOT’ After Grammy Win

Viola Davis has joined the coveted circle of those who have won an Emmy, Oscar, Tony and Grammy, picking up the “G” in the “EGOT” title today as part of the pre-telecast for the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Davis earned the Grammy for her audiobook memoir, Finding Me. “It has just been such a journey,” Davis said while accepting the award. “I just EGOT!” Only 18 people have achieved the status, and Davis is the fourth Black person alongside Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, and Jennifer Hudson to win all four.  Davis already has an Oscar, two Tony’s and an Emmy. “I wrote this...
Deadline

Kim Petras Announces She’s First Transgender Woman To Win For Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Kim Petras marked her win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Sam Smith by reminding folks how she trailblazed her way to the Grammy stage. “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” she announced from stage to huge applause. Related Story Grammy Awards Winners List – Updating Live Related Story Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele Related Story Viola Davis Now An 'EGOT' After Grammy Win Smith then encouraged folks to keep standing up for his partner on “Unholy.” This is Smith’s first Grammy win...
Deadline

‘SNL’s Weekend Update Takes Swipes At George Santos’ “New Lie” About ‘Spider-Man’ Musical & Donald Trump

Colin Jost and Michael Che returned to Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” and took several swipes at George Santos and Donald Trump. Related Story ‘Saturday Night Live’ Turns Around A “Breaking News” Cold Open Featuring Interview With The Fallen Chinese Balloon Related Story 'Saturday Night Live': Sarah Paulson & Pedro Pascal Play Teachers In Love In Sketch Poking Fun At TikTok Fan Edits Related Story 'Saturday Night Live': Pedro Pascal Spoofs 'The Last Of Us' In Trailer For Apocalyptic Mario Kart Prestige Drama Series Che introduced the first Santos joke of the night recalling that the congressman was stepping aside from his committees “to avoid distraction.” “‘The last...
Deadline

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Dolly Parton Was An Uncredited Producer On ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’

Sarah Michelle Gellar is talking about how Dolly Parton was a producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. During a visit to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Gellar was asked about Parton being an uncredited producer on the show she starred in for seven seasons. “Yes, little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer,” she said on the NBC late-night show. “We never saw her [but] we’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t even know who I am.’ And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she...
Deadline

Alan Cumming Says ‘Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion’ Would’ve Had Six Sequels If It Starred Men

Alan Cumming is blasting Hollywood for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion not having a sequel. The comedy that starred Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino was released in 1997 and despite talks about filming a follow-up, nothing ever materialized. “I would love to do a sequel. I have to say, I think the fact that there hasn’t been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood,” Cumming told The A.V. Club in an interview. The Traitors U.S. host has a theory as to why the comedy directed by David Mirkin never got a sequel. “You know, I think that the things...
Deadline

Oscar Nominee Terry Moore Returns To Film In Vladislav Alex Kozlov‘s Rudolph Valentino Biopic ’Silent Life’

Terry Moore, the 94-year old Oscar nominated actress (Come Back, Little Sheba) will attend the US premiere of her new biopic Silent Life: The Story of the Lady In Black at the Sedona International Film Festival on Feb 19. Directed by Vladislav Alex Kozlov, and written by Kozlov and Ksenia Jarova, Moore, stars in the film alongside Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet),  Franco Nero (Django), Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks), Paul Rodriguez (Clifford) and Monte Markham (Dallas). Dreamer Pictures produces with Kozlov also producing, and Joy Boileau, Tyler Cassity, and Yogu Kanthiah, serving as executive producers. Shot in Santa Clarita., Silent Life tells the...
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Turns Around A “Breaking News” Cold Open Featuring Interview With The Fallen Chinese Balloon

Saturday Night Live quickly turned around a sketch that riffed on the U.S. military’s takedown of the Chinese balloon earlier in the day Saturday, skewering the national obsession over suspected spy craft. Related Story Woody Harrelson To Host 'Saturday Night Live' For Fifth Time Related Story 'SNL's Weekend Update Takes Swipes At George Santos' "New Lie" About 'Spider-Man' Musical & Donald Trump Related Story 'Saturday Night Live': Sarah Paulson & Pedro Pascal Play Teachers In Love In Sketch Poking Fun At TikTok Fan Edits Just hours after cable news covered the missile strike that sent the balloon into ocean waters off the coast of South Carolina, SNL...
Deadline

‘The Last Of Us’ Has Made A New Hit Of Linda Ronstadt’s 53-Year-Old Song ’Long Long Time’ – All Because Seth Rudetsky Knows Everything

Two years ago to this very day, Seth Rudetsky, the Broadway composer, musician, podcaster, host of a show on SiriusXM radio, fundraiser, musical cruise host, conveyer of pop culture trivia and, now, “source music consultant,” received a text from Craig Mazin, the screenwriter, director and producer. Mazin was friends with Ted Griffin, who is married to Sutton Foster, who knows, as does seemingly everybody else in musical theater, Rudetsky. “I get this text,” Sudetsky remembers, “in all capital letters, saying IT’S EMMY AND GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD WINNING CRAIG MAZIN. STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING. I NEED YOUR HELP.” Specifically, Mazin needed a song...
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’ Actor Eleonora Romandini Signs With Stride Management

EXCLUSIVE: Italian actress Eleonora Romandini, known in the U.S. for her role as Isabella, a concierge in HBO’s The White Lotus, has signed with Stride Management for representation. Romandini shares a SAG Award nomination for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series for her role as Isabella, the object of hotel manager Valentina’s (Sabrina Impacciatore) affection on Season 2 of The White Lotus, created, written, directed and executive produced by Mike White. A graduate of the 09 Academy in Milan in law, Romandini’s Italian series credits include RAI’s Il paradiso delle Signore and the short film Mythe Dior, directed by Matteo Garrone....
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’: Sarah Paulson & Pedro Pascal Play Teachers In Love In Sketch Poking Fun At TikTok Fan Edits

Sarah Paulson made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, joining Pedro Pascal for a sketch that poked fun at the younger generation for their online habits. Related Story ‘Saturday Night Live‘: Pedro Pascal Spoofs ’The Last Of Us’ In Trailer For Apocalyptic Mario Kart Prestige Drama Series Related Story Woody Harrelson To Host 'Saturday Night Live' For Fifth Time Related Story 'SNL's Weekend Update Takes Swipes At George Santos' "New Lie" About 'Spider-Man' Musical & Donald Trump In the sketch, Pascal plays a high school teacher named Mr. Ben, who is giving a presentation about technology use to his students. He tells the students there’s...
Deadline

Warner Bros Takes Stephen King Bestseller ‘Billy Summers’, Bad Robot & Appian Way To Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. has acquired the Stephen King bestseller Billy Summers. While in development, the feature project will be produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way. If this comes out great, it could be a project for Abrams to direct with DiCaprio playing the title character. Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz are writing the screenplay. This was originally packaged as a ten-episode limited series, shopped around to cable networks and streamers, as we first told you last February, but the decision was made that Billy Summers would work better as a feature. Billy Summers is a...
Deadline

Sony Pictures Lands Rights To Richard Raaphorst and Ruwan Heggelman Short Film ‘Gnomes’ With 21 Laps Producing

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Sony Pictures has acquired feature rights to Gnomes, based on Dutch filmmakers Richard Raaphorst and Ruwan Heggelman’s breakout horror short film. The project is currently in early development with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen & Dan Levine producing with Raaphorst. Emily Feher overseeeing for 21 Laps.  Heggelman will direct the feature. Plot details are under wraps. The short film had its North American premiere at the 2022 Fantastic Fest as well as featured in the official selection of the 2022 Frontières Platform at the Marché du Film at Cannes. Gnomes is written by Heggelman, Jasper ten Hoor, and Richard Raaphorst and produced by...
Deadline

‘The Starling Girl’: Bleecker Street Acquires Laurel Parmet’s Feature Directorial Debut – Sundance

Bleecker Street has picked up North American rights to Laurel Parmet’s feature directorial debut The Starling Girl following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, slating it for release in theaters later this year. Financials weren’t disclosed. The film written and directed by Parmet follows 17-year-old Jem Starling (Eliza Scanlen), who struggles to define her place within her fundamentalist Christian community in rural Kentucky. Even her greatest joy — the church dance group — is tempered by worry that her love of dance is actually sinful, and she’s caught between a burgeoning awareness of her own sexuality and an instinctive...
Deadline

London Critics’ Circle Awards: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ & ‘Tár’ Win Top Prizes

Todd Field’s psycho-music drama Tár picked up the Film of the Year gong at the London Critics’ Circle Awards Sunday evening. The film also nabbed Director and Actress of the Year for Field and Cate Blanchett on the evening. This is the third time Blanchett has won this award, after Elizabeth in 1998 and Blue Jasmine in 2013. Martin McDonagh’s latest dark comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin, took home five prizes, including The Attenborough Award for British/Irish Film of the Year, Screenwriter of the Year, Actor of the Year for Colin Farrell, and both Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress for Barry...
Deadline

‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Teaser Shows Jack Harlow Making Film Debut Alongside Sinqua Walls

Jack Harlow is making his film debut in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump and he’s starring alongside Sinqua Walls. Watch the full preview in the video posted above! A teaser for the upcoming movie dropped and shows the banter between Harlow’s Jeremy and Walls’ Kamal. In the preview, the stars of the film argue about who is the best living film director. “I am like the P.T. Anderson of basketball psychological warfare,” Jeremy says with Kamal drawing a blank as to who he was. Jeremy adds, “Our greatest living director,” to which Kamal fires back and says, “Spike Lee is our...
Deadline

The Grammys GOAT: Beyoncé Becomes All-Time Champion With 32nd Career Win

Beyoncé has broken the career Grammy Awards record and is now the most-awarded artist of all time. Going into the live telecast of the Grammys, Beyoncé only needed two more wins to top the late composer Georg Solti’s record of 31 wins. During the CBS broadcast, Beyoncé tied the record after she took a win for “Cuff It” for Best R&B Song and broke it with a win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. Related Story Grammy Awards Winners List – Updating Live Related Story Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele Related Story Viola Davis Now An...
