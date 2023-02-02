Read full article on original website
Greater Idaho movement picking up steam as Idaho introduces legislation to begin discussions
House Joint Memorial 1 was introduced to Idaho’s House of Representatives on Wednesday, according to a KOIN 6 article written by Jashayla Pettigrew on Thursday, Feb. 2. The legislation would start discussions between Oregon and Idaho Legislatures about the Greater Idaho movement, which includes moving 15 eastern counties within the Idaho border.
KTVZ
Not surprising, but dire: OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon’s health care workforce
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KVAL
Portland Public Schools announces hiring freeze amid budget, enrollment issues
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools has announced a hiring freeze, claiming it's because of shrinking enrollment and uncertain funding. In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, the district says they have 3,000 fewer students enrolled now than they did before the start of the pandemic. PPS also...
