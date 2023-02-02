ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Chinese balloon floating over Latin America

(CBS NEWS, KELO) — The Pentagon says it believes another Chinese surveillance balloon is now flying over Latin America. That’s in addition to the first balloon that was spotted over Montana Thursday near sensitive nuclear missile sites, and is now making its way East. U.S. Secretary of State...
Iran acknowledges ‘tens of thousands’ detained in protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for “tens of thousands” of people detained amid nationwide anti-government protests shaking the country, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown. The decree...

