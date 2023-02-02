Read full article on original website
Redmond mother desperate to find mentally ill son
The 20-year-old man walked from Redmond to Issaquah back on Jan. 24. He was last seen that day talking to Issaquah police officers.
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
Hit-and-run driver strikes, critically injures elderly pedestrian
SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. At around 4:45 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Citizens began performing...
KOMO News
Elderly woman in critical condition after collision with car in Capitol Hill
SEATTLE, Wash. — An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition after suffering injuries in a hit and run collision Sunday afternoon, police say. Multiple people called 911 at 4:45 p.m. with reports of a hit and run that happened in Capitol Hill. Citizens on the scene began performing CPR on the 80-year-old woman, according to police. An off-duty Seattle Police Department (SPD) police officer was nearby at the time and assisted with performing CPR.
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested for attacking, groping woman in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood
SEATTLE - A man was arrested for reportedly attacking and groping a woman in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood. Police were called to a business near N 56th St and Kirkwood Pl N at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, responding to an assault call. An employee at the store told police the suspect entered the business’s restricted area, punched her and groped her.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police investigate after man was shot in the hip in Capitol Hill
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the shooting happened at around 7:30 a.m. in an apartment building near the corner of E Olive Way and Bellevue Ave. When police...
q13fox.com
2 arrested for threatening employees with a fully-automatic handgun in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police arrested two 18-year-olds who threatened employees with a gun at a West Seattle business on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a business near the corner of SW Alaska St. and 40th Ave. SW after a staff member reported the threats.
KOMO News
Fire breaks out at Seattle encampment under I-5
SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters responded to an encampment fire under Interstate 5 Friday morning. The fire started inside an encampment at 10th Avenue South and South King Street in the Chinatown-International District area. A KOMO News photographer captured footage of the fire and smoke billowing up from the encampment.
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
KOMO News
Man found dead in Aurora parking lot in north Seattle
SEATTLE — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed Saturday morning in north Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were flagged down on the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North. "Officers found a man in a parking lot with significant assaultive injuries who was...
KOMO News
Community left in shock after man punches, gropes woman working in Green Lake area
SEATTLE, Wash. — A Seattle community is in shock after a woman was reportedly groped and punched in their Green Lake-area neighborhood. Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested a man they say attacked a woman near North 56th Street and Kirkwood Place North, then led police foot chase through a busy neighborhood.
MyNorthwest.com
$17.5M worth of drugs seized by King County Sheriff’s Office in 2022
Officials with the King County Sheriff’s Office say $17.5 million dollars worth of drugs were seized by the agency last year, and law enforcement is not slowing down. More significant drug busts are happening across the Puget Sound region, as police continue to sound the alarm on fentanyl. Seattle...
Seattle woman paralyzed by car crash from alleged police chase denied new trial
Judge Michael J. Scott denied a new trial for Channary Har during a hearing at the King County Courthouse on Friday.
KOMO News
Man arrested for barricading himself in stranger's Seattle home held on $30K bail
SEATTLE — A man accused of locking himself inside a Wallingford home for hours, destroying property inside while in an hours-long standoff with police waived his first appearance in court Friday afternoon. A judge set bail at $30,000. Seattle police were called to the 1900 block of North 46th...
Tri-City Herald
Tuberculosis patient in WA has violated health orders for a year. Could jail be next?
On Monday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced it was monitoring a patient with active tuberculosis who had declined treatment. Court records reveal the woman has not abided by multiple court orders to remain isolated and has declined treatment for more than a year. The News Tribune discovered the case...
q13fox.com
'I watched the video... I'm angry'; Washington policing vs. Tyre Nichols' death
"I watched the video, and the first thing for me is just... I'm angry. I'm angry, I'm ashamed, I got really emotional." The Spotlight's David Rose talks with Sgt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, discussing the horrific bodycam video of the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
ATF report shows 'epidemic' of stolen guns, legally bought guns used in crimes more quickly
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Department of Justice recently released its first sweeping federal gun crime report in 20 years and Washington lawmakers are working to tackle many of the issues in the current legislative session. Much of the information in the report hasn’t been widely available before....
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug Use
Washington decriminalized drug use and possession following a ruling by the state Supreme Court that declared the state's felony possession law unconstitutional in the landmark case known as the Blake Decision.
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Seattle: Structural Racism Blamed for 40% Spike in Drug Overdoses and Deaths
Seattle Public Health has linked the rise in drug overdoses and deaths in Seattle and King County to structural racism, according to a statement by Sharon Bogan, a communications specialist at Seattle Public Health. The statement acknowledged that there was a 40% increase in overdose deaths between 2021 and 2022, with fentanyl being a key factor.
