SEATTLE, Wash. — An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition after suffering injuries in a hit and run collision Sunday afternoon, police say. Multiple people called 911 at 4:45 p.m. with reports of a hit and run that happened in Capitol Hill. Citizens on the scene began performing CPR on the 80-year-old woman, according to police. An off-duty Seattle Police Department (SPD) police officer was nearby at the time and assisted with performing CPR.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO