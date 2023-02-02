Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
Gavin Newsom comments on the passing of a former President of the California Chamber of Commerce
Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Allan Zaremberg, former President and Chief Executive Officer of the California Chamber of Commerce:. “Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Allan Zaremberg, a passionate voice for California’s business community for decades and trusted advisor...
Attorney General Rob Bonta discusses push to adjust CA’s concealed carry law
California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the push by California leaders to support SB-2, a proposal that would tighten California’s concealed carry law.
California voters to weigh in on banning new oil and gas wells near communities
California's ban on new oil and gas wells near homes and community facilities is on hold following an effort to bring the measure before voters as a referendum in 2024.
localocnews.com
Governor Newsom announces state-level appointments
Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of Sean Duryee as Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, where he has been serving as Acting Commissioner and has held several roles since 1998. “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New CHP commissioner appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after an unexpected retirement
After the unexpected retirement of the head of the California Highway Patrol, Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Sean Duryee as the agency’s new leader. “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting as a Cadet decades ago,” Newsom said in a statement announcing Duryee’s appointment. “His leadership, extensive experience and dedication will continue to serve California well and I thank him for taking on this new role.”
More stimulus checks before February 14 in California
California's stimulus payments, institutionally known as Middle Class Tax Refunds, have been delivered since October. And while the state has nearly finished mailing the amounts to residents, the last batch of stimulus checks should arrive in mailboxes in mid-February.
proclaimerscv.com
With Gavin Newsom’s “Pitiful” Contract, California Union Expects Hikes of 43%
With a ratio of 59% to 41%, hundreds of state-employed scientists in California rejected a tentative labor deal, conveying a message to the Newsom government and union leaders that the increases suggested in that offer were inappropriate. The outcome of the vote was released by the union that represents these...
davisvanguard.org
Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner
BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
Private landowners bar access to 500,000 acres of California public land
The battle for open access to public lands is a familiar one to Bay Area residents.
Referendum against setbacks for new oil wells qualifies for ballot
An attempt to overturn a state law banning new oil and gas wells near schools, hospitals and businesses open to the public has qualified for the November 2024 ballot. The qualification of the referendum blocks SB 1137 from going into effect. The bill by Sen. Lena A. Gonzalez, D-Long Beach, requires a minimum setback of 3,200-feet between what it calls “sensitive receptors” — such as homes, schools, childcare facilities, playgrounds, hospitals and nursing homes — and new or reworked oil and gas production wells.
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: High-impact measures headed for 2024 California ballot
Last week, the secretary of state’s office announced that a referendum aimed at overturning California’s landmark law to regulate wages and working conditions for fast food restaurants had qualified for the November 2024 ballot. While it’s the first measure to qualify for an election more than 15 months...
Nonprofit says almond and alfalfa crops depleting California water resources
STATEWIDE – Big Ag, Big Oil, and the California Water Crisis reports that most of California’s water goes not for individual use, but instead to fossil fuel interest and corporate agriculture – including alfalfa and almond crops. The Food and Water Watch group released the updated report to acknowledge that although California received heavy rain and snow in January 2023, the state remains in drought and long-term water issues persist.
California's Economic Growth: The Effect of Bad Policy and Bad Politics
Recent news reports have emphasized California's continuous challenge to sustain economic growth as businesses confront mounting costs and ponder leaving the state. The situation is complicated, with numerous causes at work, but it is commonly acknowledged that bad policy and bad politics are major contributors to the state's current economic troubles.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse
The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California law banning new drilling near homes, schools heads to voters after oil pushback
A California law banning new drilling near homes, schools and hospitals will head to voters after an oil industry-backed referendum qualified for the November 2024 ballot. The Secretary of State’s Office announced on Friday the campaign challenging Senate Bill 1137 had gathered enough signatures for a ballot measure. Gov....
localocnews.com
California Republican legislators secure consumer relief for high natural gas bills
Legislative Republicans respond to action taken by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) as they approved a request to provide financial relief for Californians facing high natural gas and electricity bills:. “Californians all across our state have been devastated by the recent spike in home heating bills. My office alone...
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The wrong kind of fires are burning across California
California’s forests depend on wildfires. The regular blazes clear out the understory and allow space for new growth. Some trees even need fire to reproduce, waiting for the searing heat to pop open their cones and disperse seeds. But over the last century, to protect an increasing number of homes in wooded areas, fire has been suppressed — and in the process, the ecosystem has been put in danger. This...
Top Official Resigns From OC’s Health Plan for the Poor Following Revelations of State Probe
The chairman of OC’s health plan for low-income residents suddenly resigned Thursday – the day after a Voice of OC article detailed a state investigation of hiring and pay practices he presided over – especially salary hikes. OC Supervisor Andrew Do announced he was resigning his board...
Comments / 0