California State

Governor Newsom announces state-level appointments

Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of Sean Duryee as Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, where he has been serving as Acting Commissioner and has held several roles since 1998. “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting...
New CHP commissioner appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after an unexpected retirement

After the unexpected retirement of the head of the California Highway Patrol, Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Sean Duryee as the agency’s new leader. “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting as a Cadet decades ago,” Newsom said in a statement announcing Duryee’s appointment. “His leadership, extensive experience and dedication will continue to serve California well and I thank him for taking on this new role.”
With Gavin Newsom’s “Pitiful” Contract, California Union Expects Hikes of 43%

With a ratio of 59% to 41%, hundreds of state-employed scientists in California rejected a tentative labor deal, conveying a message to the Newsom government and union leaders that the increases suggested in that offer were inappropriate. The outcome of the vote was released by the union that represents these...
Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner

BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
Referendum against setbacks for new oil wells qualifies for ballot

An attempt to overturn a state law banning new oil and gas wells near schools, hospitals and businesses open to the public has qualified for the November 2024 ballot. The qualification of the referendum blocks SB 1137 from going into effect. The bill by Sen. Lena A. Gonzalez, D-Long Beach, requires a minimum setback of 3,200-feet between what it calls “sensitive receptors” — such as homes, schools, childcare facilities, playgrounds, hospitals and nursing homes — and new or reworked oil and gas production wells.
DAN WALTERS: High-impact measures headed for 2024 California ballot

Last week, the secretary of state’s office announced that a referendum aimed at overturning California’s landmark law to regulate wages and working conditions for fast food restaurants had qualified for the November 2024 ballot. While it’s the first measure to qualify for an election more than 15 months...
Nonprofit says almond and alfalfa crops depleting California water resources

STATEWIDE – Big Ag, Big Oil, and the California Water Crisis reports that most of California’s water goes not for individual use, but instead to fossil fuel interest and corporate agriculture – including alfalfa and almond crops. The Food and Water Watch group released the updated report to acknowledge that although California received heavy rain and snow in January 2023, the state remains in drought and long-term water issues persist.
Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse

The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
The wrong kind of fires are burning across California

California’s forests depend on wildfires. The regular blazes clear out the understory and allow space for new growth. Some trees even need fire to reproduce, waiting for the searing heat to pop open their cones and disperse seeds. But over the last century, to protect an increasing number of homes in wooded areas, fire has been suppressed — and in the process, the ecosystem has been put in danger. This...
