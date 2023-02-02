ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

WyoPreps

How the WyoPreps Basketball Top 5 Fared in Week 9

Wyoming High School basketball teams have completed nine weeks of the 2023 season. In this story, we recap the results of the teams in our weekly poll. Many teams had either conference or cross-quadrant games over the past week. In girls’ action, at least one team in the top three...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne area schools struggle in Friday night wrestling

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Central started Cheyenne’s day of wrestling against Sheridan, who proved to be a very tough opponent. While the Lady Indians did get the better of the Lady Broncs, the boy’s team would not fare as well. Keagan Bartlett, Thomas Berta, and Price Harpstreith were the lone Central wrestlers to take a win, while the Broncs finished on top the rest of the way.
CHEYENNE, WY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Gillette, February 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, February 5, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Teddy Van Velzer of Dubois, Wyoming. Teddy writes: “We live at 8,000 feet and have wonderful views of the town of Dubois and the valley east, towards Crowheart.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise...
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Over 40 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Interstate Pileup in Wyoming

One motorist died and several were injured Saturday in a horrific pileup involving 44 vehicles along Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Arlington in southern Wyoming. Officials responded to the scene around mileposts 266 and 261 in Carbon County, per Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in two separate areas as the result of the brutal winter storm battering the state with feet of snow and roaring wind.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains, 70 MPH Winds Elsewhere

The Cheyenne Office of the National Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre mountains southeast Wyoming. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Madre Mountains in south-central Wyoming as accumulating snowfall is likely early this evening through tonight and Monday. Snowfall accumulations around 6 to 10 inches expected, especially above 9000 feet elevation. Use caution as outdoor recreation in the high terrain could become dangerous to those caught unprepared! Additionally, light snow accumulations are expected for the higher elevations of the Snowy Range.
WYOMING STATE
county10.com

Light snow possible overnight in the 10

(Fremont County, WY) – Snow is expected to spread east of the Divide tonight and Monday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Causing a possible light snow tonight into Monday across central Wyoming. Highs today range from 38 degrees in Dubois to 24...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming State Flower Adopted February 1917

The practice of choosing a flower to represent each state started in 1893 during the Chicago World Exposition. During the event, the group World’s Congress of Representative Women at the exposition’s “Women’s Building”, brought up the idea of creating a National Garland composed of flowers representing each state.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joy Harjo wrote in her poem “Perhaps the World Ends Here,” that “The world begins at a kitchen table.”. She’s right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: High Noon in Drugstore Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Someone call John Wayne – Pronto! All the “cowboys and cowgirls” from Drugstore, Wyoming are quakin’ in their Tony Lamas. They’re cowering under their beds in the bunkhouse. They’re taking shelter behind Mom’s apron.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Forget Punxsutawney Phil: Lander Lil Says 6 More Months Of Winter In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s Feb. 2 and most anyone in central Wyoming knows what that means. For the nation, all eyes are on Gobbler’s Knob in western Pennsylvania and a squatty groundhog who plays a one-day meteorologist, for the past 137 years predicting winter’s end.
WYOMING STATE
msureporter.com

The adventures have officially begun

My adventures in Wyoming have officially begun. I have been very busy exploring my surroundings and beyond Laramie. There is so much that has happened since I got here, but one of my favorite things is that I have officially found my go-to coffee shop. It is a small local...
LARAMIE, WY

