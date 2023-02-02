ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit

Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Alabama reaches deal with new offensive coordinator

The Alabama Crimson Tide have their new offensive coordinator. According to multiple reports, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has accepted the same job at Alabama. The two sides had agreed a deal already as well, though terms were not available immediately. Source: Alabama and Tommy Rees have agreed to a deal to make Rees... The post Alabama reaches deal with new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Patrick Surtain says if another team called he would've stayed with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have lost a number of coaches this offseason, but defensive assistant Patrick Surtain’s departure was the only one that they didn’t have a part in. Surtain left Miami Gardens in January to join the Florida State Seminoles’ coaching staff as their secondary coach. In three years, Surtain has jumped from high school head coach to NFL defensive assistant and now to positional coach at the college level.
Raiders, Derek Carr keep moving toward a divorce

The Raiders wish to trade quarterback Derek Carr. As Billy Bob Thornton said in Bad Santa, “Wish in one had, shit in the other one, see which one fills up first.”. Apparently in response to criticism of their handling of Carr trade talks, which included a suggestion that the Raiders should approach a potential trade of Carr the same way the Texans handled a trade of Deshaun Watson, the Raiders mobilized Adam Schefter of ESPN to create the impression that the Raiders are doing just that.
Broncos make decision on sought-after DC candidate

The Denver Broncos have made a significant decision about the future of highly sought-after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Broncos are allowing Evero out of his contract, allowing him to speak with any team, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Minnesota Vikings are expected to quickly secure an interview. Sources: The #Broncos are... The post Broncos make decision on sought-after DC candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Bucs plan second interview with Dan Pitcher for OC

The Bengals reportedly signed their quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher to a contract extension before the AFC Championship Game. But there’s still a chance Pitcher could leave the organization for a better opportunity. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Pitcher is set to have a second interview with the...
The first million-dollar bet for Super Bowl LVII has landed

It’s Super Bowl season. So it’s time for supersized bets to be made on the Super Bowl. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the first reported seven-figure Super Bowl wager for next Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game has been made. Someone has bet $1 million on the Eagles straight up...
Greenlaw, Williams fined for unnecessary roughness vs. Eagles

The 49ers' NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles might sting a little bit more for San Francisco stars Trent Williams and Dre Greenlaw, as both were dealt hefty fines by the NFL on Saturday for separate transgressions. Greenlaw was fined $10,430 for unnecessary roughness in the fourth quarter, when...
Gipson will 'decompress' before making retirement decision

SANTA CLARA — Tashaun Gipson is going to take some time to decide what comes next, but if the safety’s future involves playing in the NFL, there’s no other place he’d rather be than with the 49ers. The 11-year veteran told NBC Sports Bay Area on...
Alabama coach Nate Oats gets new 6-year, $30 million deal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nate Oats has agreed to a new six-year, $30 million contract amid the program’s best regular season in decades. Oats will average $5 million plus incentives over the deal running through the 2028-29 season under a deal approved by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.
