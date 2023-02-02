Read full article on original website
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit
Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Alabama reaches deal with new offensive coordinator
The Alabama Crimson Tide have their new offensive coordinator. According to multiple reports, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has accepted the same job at Alabama. The two sides had agreed a deal already as well, though terms were not available immediately. Source: Alabama and Tommy Rees have agreed to a deal to make Rees... The post Alabama reaches deal with new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Indianapolis Colts ‘expected’ to hire Jeff Saturday as head coach
The Indianapolis Colts coaching search is one of the longest in NFL history, but interim coach Jeff Saturday reportedly remains
'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker called out Pro Football Hall of Fame voters and demand that they don’t include ‘cheater’ Tom Brady on their ballots.
What Tommy Rees' hiring means for Alabama, Nick Saban and Notre Dame
Tommy Rees is leaving Notre Dame for Alabama, so what does this mean for both programs?
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
LSU offers 4-star Texas quarterback/safety
Demetrius Brisbon Jr. is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete in the class of 2025. He is from Tyler, Texas, where he plays for Chapel Hill High School. The Chapel Hill Bulldogs finished the 2022 season 12-3 with a loss to Boerne in the 4A D1 state semifinals. Brisbon currently has no...
Patrick Surtain says if another team called he would've stayed with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have lost a number of coaches this offseason, but defensive assistant Patrick Surtain’s departure was the only one that they didn’t have a part in. Surtain left Miami Gardens in January to join the Florida State Seminoles’ coaching staff as their secondary coach. In three years, Surtain has jumped from high school head coach to NFL defensive assistant and now to positional coach at the college level.
NBC Sports
Raiders, Derek Carr keep moving toward a divorce
The Raiders wish to trade quarterback Derek Carr. As Billy Bob Thornton said in Bad Santa, “Wish in one had, shit in the other one, see which one fills up first.”. Apparently in response to criticism of their handling of Carr trade talks, which included a suggestion that the Raiders should approach a potential trade of Carr the same way the Texans handled a trade of Deshaun Watson, the Raiders mobilized Adam Schefter of ESPN to create the impression that the Raiders are doing just that.
Superstar NFL Quarterback Refusing Requests Of His Team
Here at OnlyHomers, we have been covering the ongoing saga of the future of Derek Carr, and the fact that we are very aware that he will almost certainly not be in a Las Vegas Raiders jersey ever again, and we have learned more about that.
NFL talking about outlawing 1 type of tackle
The NFL's competition committee will discuss several new rule changes this offseason and may decide to outlaw a specific type of tackle. The post NFL talking about outlawing 1 type of tackle appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos make decision on sought-after DC candidate
The Denver Broncos have made a significant decision about the future of highly sought-after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Broncos are allowing Evero out of his contract, allowing him to speak with any team, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Minnesota Vikings are expected to quickly secure an interview. Sources: The #Broncos are... The post Broncos make decision on sought-after DC candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts Head Coach Candidate in High Demand Elsewhere
Indianapolis Colts head coaching finalist Ejiro Evero is in high demand as a defensive coordinator elsewhere.
NBC Sports
Report: Bucs plan second interview with Dan Pitcher for OC
The Bengals reportedly signed their quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher to a contract extension before the AFC Championship Game. But there’s still a chance Pitcher could leave the organization for a better opportunity. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Pitcher is set to have a second interview with the...
NBC Sports
The first million-dollar bet for Super Bowl LVII has landed
It’s Super Bowl season. So it’s time for supersized bets to be made on the Super Bowl. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the first reported seven-figure Super Bowl wager for next Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game has been made. Someone has bet $1 million on the Eagles straight up...
Ole Miss WRs desperately needed depth. Rebels got far more than that in Tre Harris and Chris Marshall.
The Ole Miss wide receivers room needed help — and a lot of it — following the 2022 season. Lane Kiffin certainly delivered.
NBC Sports
Greenlaw, Williams fined for unnecessary roughness vs. Eagles
The 49ers' NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles might sting a little bit more for San Francisco stars Trent Williams and Dre Greenlaw, as both were dealt hefty fines by the NFL on Saturday for separate transgressions. Greenlaw was fined $10,430 for unnecessary roughness in the fourth quarter, when...
NBC Sports
Gipson will 'decompress' before making retirement decision
SANTA CLARA — Tashaun Gipson is going to take some time to decide what comes next, but if the safety’s future involves playing in the NFL, there’s no other place he’d rather be than with the 49ers. The 11-year veteran told NBC Sports Bay Area on...
NBC Sports
Alabama coach Nate Oats gets new 6-year, $30 million deal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nate Oats has agreed to a new six-year, $30 million contract amid the program’s best regular season in decades. Oats will average $5 million plus incentives over the deal running through the 2028-29 season under a deal approved by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.
