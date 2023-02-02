ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Troupe kicking off packed 28th season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Troupe’s managing artistic director, M.A. Sterling, said it best, “we’re back.” The troupe is embarking on its 28th year and it’s second season being fully in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Rising from the ashes...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Hilton College Station undergoing $18 million renovation

The Hilton College Station & Conference Center is getting a major makeover. Work is underway to transform the longtime College Station hotel, which opened in June 1985. Construction of an $18 million-dollar project began in December and is expected to take 18 months with a targeted finish date of May 2024. The renovation comes after the Hilton College Station was purchased in November by the College Station Hospitality Group.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Groundbreaking for Bryan ISD Habitat for Humanity home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD in partnership with Bryan/College Station chapter of Habitat for Humanity broke ground Friday on a home for a family in the school district. Bryan ISD students have been involved in the project from the initial fundraising to Friday’s event. “It was an absolute...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station seeks redevelopment efforts through 2023

The city of College Station could see significant changes in the next few years as it looks into redeveloping the area through strategic planning, commercial and retail development. “This may be a misconception, but when the city starts talking about redevelopment or maybe some scenario planning in an area, I...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Central Texas girl on road to recovery after icy weather incident with power line

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas child is recovering after being electrocuted by a power line outside her home in Groesbeck, according to a GoFundMe posted for her family. Anniston Longer, 7, was at her home on Feb. 1 when she saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened, according to a GoFundMe for the family. The icy weather caused a tree limb to down a power line, and she grabbed the live power line not realizing what it was.
GROESBECK, TX
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: Virtual 2023 National JMG Leader Training

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Junior Master Gardener program is hosting an online training conference later this month that’s great for people who work with children. “If you have a passion and you want to garden with kids, whether it’s classroom or your own children, or volunteer or you work with a youth organization, this is going to be a great one because we start with, I call it gardening 101,” said Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power

(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Aggie women dominate on day two of Air Force Diving Invite

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams continued to dominate on day two of competition at the Air Force Diving Invitational Friday with the women earning four out of the top-five scores and advancing a combined seven Aggies to the finals. With every...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Slaughter Leads Aggies in First Round of UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies fired a 7-under, 281 in Sunday’s opening round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club. “The golf course was very hittable today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We kind of played our way into the round, but 7-under felt a lot like even par out there. There is still 36 holes left and seeing how some of the teams above us played will change our mindset heading into tomorrow. We want to attack from the start tomorrow and I can’t wait to get back out there.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?

Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
CONROE, TX
wtaw.com

Gas Odor In North Bryan Could Take Days To Disappear

A gas odor in north Bryan could take days to go away. That’s according to the Bryan fire department’s Facebook page. The source is a business on Texas Avenue about one mile north of Highway 21. That is where a reclaimed natural gas pipe being processed for recycling...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Huntsville PD investigating fatal shooting at party

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a large house party early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and three others injured. HPD said they responded to the area of 19th Street and Avenue O just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and located the four...
HUNTSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy