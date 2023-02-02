Read full article on original website
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Troupe kicking off packed 28th season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Troupe’s managing artistic director, M.A. Sterling, said it best, “we’re back.” The troupe is embarking on its 28th year and it’s second season being fully in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Rising from the ashes...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Hilton College Station undergoing $18 million renovation
The Hilton College Station & Conference Center is getting a major makeover. Work is underway to transform the longtime College Station hotel, which opened in June 1985. Construction of an $18 million-dollar project began in December and is expected to take 18 months with a targeted finish date of May 2024. The renovation comes after the Hilton College Station was purchased in November by the College Station Hospitality Group.
KBTX.com
Groundbreaking for Bryan ISD Habitat for Humanity home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD in partnership with Bryan/College Station chapter of Habitat for Humanity broke ground Friday on a home for a family in the school district. Bryan ISD students have been involved in the project from the initial fundraising to Friday’s event. “It was an absolute...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station seeks redevelopment efforts through 2023
The city of College Station could see significant changes in the next few years as it looks into redeveloping the area through strategic planning, commercial and retail development. “This may be a misconception, but when the city starts talking about redevelopment or maybe some scenario planning in an area, I...
KWTX
Central Texas girl on road to recovery after icy weather incident with power line
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas child is recovering after being electrocuted by a power line outside her home in Groesbeck, according to a GoFundMe posted for her family. Anniston Longer, 7, was at her home on Feb. 1 when she saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened, according to a GoFundMe for the family. The icy weather caused a tree limb to down a power line, and she grabbed the live power line not realizing what it was.
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Virtual 2023 National JMG Leader Training
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Junior Master Gardener program is hosting an online training conference later this month that’s great for people who work with children. “If you have a passion and you want to garden with kids, whether it’s classroom or your own children, or volunteer or you work with a youth organization, this is going to be a great one because we start with, I call it gardening 101,” said Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife.
KBTX.com
Petition seeks to recall Huntsville mayor, city council after vote to privatize library
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -A group of Huntsville residents calling itself HTX Public First is looking to garner enough support to oust the mayor and several city council members. This comes after the Huntsville City Council voted 6-3 in favor of privatizing and outsourcing its public library operations last December. The...
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power
(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
KBTX.com
College Station ISD Business Professionals of America students advance to state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools made their district proud at the Business Professionals of America Regional Leadership Conference. Dozens of students from the two schools advanced to state and even more earned recognition in their respective contests. The state qualifiers will...
KBTX.com
Aggie women dominate on day two of Air Force Diving Invite
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams continued to dominate on day two of competition at the Air Force Diving Invitational Friday with the women earning four out of the top-five scores and advancing a combined seven Aggies to the finals. With every...
Some parts of Bell, Falls and Milam Counties under boil water notice
CENTRAL, Texas — Some parts of Central Texas using Pendleton Water Supply are under a boil water notice following this week's winter storm. Cedar Springs (Falls County) Anyone north of Rosebud (Falls County) Sharp (Milam County) Travis (Falls County) Westphalia (Falls County) Addresses along these streets in Milam are...
KBTX.com
Slaughter Leads Aggies in First Round of UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies fired a 7-under, 281 in Sunday’s opening round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club. “The golf course was very hittable today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We kind of played our way into the round, but 7-under felt a lot like even par out there. There is still 36 holes left and seeing how some of the teams above us played will change our mindset heading into tomorrow. We want to attack from the start tomorrow and I can’t wait to get back out there.”
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell has released a new flavor ahead of National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday. The new flavor, I ♡ Cereal, is an ice cream with the flavor of fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated in fruity cereal pieces. “What better way to start your day than […]
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?
Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated edges College Station in same town showdown 2-1
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated edged out College Station in the same town showdown 2-1 at Tiger Field Friday night. The first half was a defensive battle but Consol’s Bryce Marianno scored on a penalty kick in the 34th minute. College Station would answer with 40 seconds left...
Execution of Texas man convicted in killing of 3 teens while they slept in Amarillo delayed
The judge delayed the execution because the inmate's attorneys weren't properly notified of the date and warrant outlining the lethal injection. He's accused of killing three teens as they slept in 1998.
KBTX.com
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville police have released the names of two men charged in a quadruple shooting at a house party this weekend that left two people dead and two others injured. Detectives on Saturday afternoon arrested Joe Allen Lewis, 22, and Lynn Johnson, 19, both of Livingston, Texas,...
wtaw.com
Gas Odor In North Bryan Could Take Days To Disappear
A gas odor in north Bryan could take days to go away. That’s according to the Bryan fire department’s Facebook page. The source is a business on Texas Avenue about one mile north of Highway 21. That is where a reclaimed natural gas pipe being processed for recycling...
KBTX.com
Power crews, first responders work to restore power to Brazos Valley residents
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) -Power outages continue to linger for thousands of residents across the Brazos Valley. At last check, more than 11,000 customers in central Texas are still without power, many of which have been in the cold since early Wednesday. Emergency Management officials say while a portion of outages...
KBTX.com
Huntsville PD investigating fatal shooting at party
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a large house party early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and three others injured. HPD said they responded to the area of 19th Street and Avenue O just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and located the four...
