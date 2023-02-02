Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Teresa Ann Tinsley
A Celebration of Life service for Teresa Ann Tinsley, age 67, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, February 6, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Pastor Rose Taylor and Minister Demetrius Holland will officiate. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again, Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Barbara Ann Perry
Barbara Ann Nicholson Perry, beloved Wife, Moma, and Moma B, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born June 25, 1941 in Clarksville, TN to the late Robert and Darlene (Watts) Nicholson. She was a 1959 graduate of Clarksville High School.
Agnes Burney Ellis
Agnes Burney Ellis, age 92, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Tullahoma, TN where she had served as Resident Ambassador for several years. Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson...
Clara Peck
Clara Irene Foreman Peck, age 96, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Pat Van Dyke officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
News in Clarksville: Winter storm, Roxy funding, Fort Campbell trial and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Roxy theater funding safe, council postpones vote on parking passes: After weeks of discussion, the City Council voted to continue funding the Roxy Regional Theatre. Also, they postponed a vote requesting free downtown parking for themselves. READ MORE.
Fort Campbell soldiers rappel game ball into APSU Dunn Center for Military Appreciation Night | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University basketball hosted Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, with soldiers rappelling from the rafters of the Dunn Center and shooting hoops with the team. Thursday’s game against Liberty University was sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union, who gave away military-themed Austin...
Camp Rainbow a dream come true for seriously ill children | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Camp Rainbow, which grew out of the Dream Factory in Clarksville, has been going on since 1983, providing kids with medical needs a fully supported summer camp experience. It is held each year at Brandon Springs Group Camp at Land Between the Lakes. After...
Pets of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
Rossview, CHS girls finish 2nd and 3rd in TSSAA Dual State Wrestling Tournament
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Three teams from Clarksville competed in the TSSAA Dual State Tournament at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park on Saturday. All three fell to perennial powerhouse Cleveland High School at some point; the Rossview girls finished 2nd and the Clarksville girls claimed 3rd. While the Rossview boys did not manage to pick up a win, they made school history by appearing at the state tournament for the first time.
Top country songs this week on Beaver 100.3
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Here’s the countdown of songs that rose to the top in Beaver Country this week. Tune in daily to 100.3 FM for today’s top country, or check out the Beaver 100.3 streaming station. 10. Pick Me Up by Gabby Barrett. 9. Wait...
Brave jumpers take Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Saturday was a sunny day with the temperature around 42 degrees at 11 a.m., and the water temperature was around 40 degrees as more than 40 brave souls jumped in the water at Sango Pool & Spa to raise funds for Special Olympics Tennessee.
Top rock songs this week on Z97.5
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Here’s the countdown of rock songs that rose to the top on Z97.5 this week. Tune in daily to 97.5 FM for everything that rocks, or check out the Z97.5 streaming station. 10. Just Pretend by Bad Omens. 9. Jack by Hardy. 8....
UPDATE: 74-year-old Clarksville man found safe
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Donald Lockhart. He was last seen Friday evening at his home in the Timber Court Drive area, and it’s believed he left on foot. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
Daddy Overboard: Starting over without bedtime stories, ‘serd’ fights, Disney movies | COMMENTARY
Commentary by Chris Smith, editor-in-chief of Clarksville Now. Just a few weeks ago, my youngest kid gave us goodbye hugs and hopped in the car, loaded down with spare furniture and Red Bull, to make the long drive back to college. We’re getting used to these goodbyes – they happen...
Rossview High guard earns Player of the Week for scoring display through 3 games
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview High junior guard Cameryn Ward has been honored as Clarksville Now Player of the Week after his scoring display through three games. The Hawks’ won all three of their contests during the week of Jan. 23, and part of their success can be...
