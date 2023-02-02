CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Three teams from Clarksville competed in the TSSAA Dual State Tournament at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park on Saturday. All three fell to perennial powerhouse Cleveland High School at some point; the Rossview girls finished 2nd and the Clarksville girls claimed 3rd. While the Rossview boys did not manage to pick up a win, they made school history by appearing at the state tournament for the first time.

