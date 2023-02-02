Worcester schools closed Friday as region braces for extreme cold weather blast

Due to a powerful and dangerous blast of winter weather moving across the region, Worcester public schools will be closed Friday.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Worcester Schools announced that all classes and before and after school programs were canceled.

A wind chill warning watch has been issued for the Greater Boston and Greater Worcester metropolitan areas, Metrowest, as well as the North Shore from 10 a.m. on Friday through 1 p.m. on Saturday.

All of these areas will experience wind chills as low as 30-below zero. Northern Worcester and Northwest Middlesex counites could see wind chills as low as 40-below zero.

