x1071.com
Dubuque man faces federal weapons charge
A Dubuque man who was accused of repeatedly firing a gun into the air now faces a federal weapons charge. 38 year old Ivan Berry was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Reports say that police were notified on October 26th that a man, later identified as Berry, was outside his residence and had fired four or five gunshots into the air. After further investigation, police were granted and executed a search warrant at Berry’s residence the day after the shooting. Police found a pistol concealed within the residence. Berry is not allowed to possess firearms after being convicted of a felony in March 2021.
Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County
A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
Monroe Man Charged With Firing a Gun Into Home
A man from Green County who has been charged with firing a gun into a home says he’s not guilty. 50 year old John Fredieu of Monroe faces a charge of attempted homicide and three other felonies, plus four misdemeanors. Prosecutors filed eight total counts against. Four of them are felonies: attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. Police in Monroe say Fredieu fired into a home on 16th Street. Police say it was a targeted incident. No one was hurt. Fredieu is due back in court next month.
Voicemail Released in Ronald Henry Case
Officials with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office have released a crucial piece of evidence in their search for a missing man, Ronald Henry — the voicemail he sent hours after he first went missing on December 5th. The voicemail is just four seconds long and reads:. “Hey Jim,...
Platteville Police Department Shares Warning
The Platteville Police Department shared an announcement warning the public not to open an email from their officers with the subject line “ACH-rec” that contains an HTML file attachment. They are sharing on their Facebook page that this is a spam or phishing attempt. They recommend that anyone who received this email not open it and delete it.
UW-Platteville Recognized For Its Solar Array Project
UW-Platteville was recognized at RENEW Wisconsin’s 12th annual Renewable Energy Summit held in Madison, where the university’s solar array project was selected for the organization’s Clean Energy Honor Roll. UW-Platteville received state approval for the 2.4-megawatt solar array in February 2021 and construction began shortly after. The solar array became active last August. The array spans five acres in the university’s Memorial Park and includes 5,516 panels. The entire array is designed to produce over 3 million kilowatts of electricity a year, given an average number of sunny days.
