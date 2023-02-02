Lea County, NM — A Curry County first responder was killed in a three vehicle crash that injured five people, including two kids. According to New Mexico State Police, Melinda Kay Shaw, 58, of Melrose, New Mexico was killed Saturday night when the driver of the pickup she was riding in tried to cross US 82 in Lea County and was hit by two SUVs.

CURRY COUNTY, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO