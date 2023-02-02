Read full article on original website
Related
New Mexico man dead after attacked by pack of dogs
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs after the attack. The […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly dog attack, FBI raids, Beautiful weather, Concerned parents, New programs
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] 1 dead after dog attack in Tucumcari – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs […]
abc7amarillo.com
Curry County first responder killed in 3 vehicle crash; 5 injured, including 2 kids
Lea County, NM — A Curry County first responder was killed in a three vehicle crash that injured five people, including two kids. According to New Mexico State Police, Melinda Kay Shaw, 58, of Melrose, New Mexico was killed Saturday night when the driver of the pickup she was riding in tried to cross US 82 in Lea County and was hit by two SUVs.
Comments / 0