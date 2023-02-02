Read full article on original website
979weve.com
Top Consumer Complaints In Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (KDAL) – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in Wisconsin has issued the top ten consumer complaints they received in 2022. Topping the list is landlord and tenant issues followed by telemarketing which includes robocalls and violations of the Do Not Call registry. Other issues...
Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system
Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob Henken. “If this were truly shared revenue, then as state income and sales tax, and other revenues grow from year to year, some portion of that growth would have also been shared with local governments,” Henken said in […] The post Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wearegreenbay.com
Western Wisconsin deer farm depopulated after 4 animals test positive for CWD
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A farm in western Wisconsin that was quarantined in September 2022 due to a positive chronic wasting disease (CWD) test has been confirmed to be depopulated. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the depopulation of the Vernon County deer...
marinelink.com
Wisconsin Awards $5.3 Million in Harbor Maintenance Grants
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, together with the state's Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced grants totaling $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects to promote waterborne freight and economic development. “From the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, Wisconsin’s unique geography provides our state opportunities to grow our economy...
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Why it pays off to report complaints to the state
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s consumer protection agency says it could pay off to register a complaint with the agency. The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection returned about $2.8 million to people in 2022. The agency took in about 11,000 complaints last year. The top complaint...
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to live in Wisconsin for Young Adults
Wisconsin is a nature-lovers paradise with rolling hills, dense forests, and 15,000 sparkling lakes. Best Places to live in Wisconsin: It is considered “America’s Dairyland” and is the nation’s largest cheese producer. This Midwest state is also home to some of the most successful football teams in the country.
radioplusinfo.com
2-4-23 vernon county deer herd depopulated
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in September 2022 has been depopulated. Of the 32 animals depopulated, four tested positive for the disease. DATCP quarantined the farm in September 2022 when a 3-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for CWD. A quarantine means that no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services depopulated the herd, and samples were submitted to the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for testing.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
a-z-animals.com
6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin
6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin. While this midwestern state boasts plenty of Cheeseheads, there are also a number of endangered animals in Wisconsin. Also known as America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin is home to rolling plains, farmlands, and the Great Lakes to both the east and north. This presents a challenge to many animals that call Wisconsin home. How can we continue to provide a safe haven to our endangered species in a place full of agricultural industry?
Channel 3000
Tools for taxpayers: Wisconsin Department of Revenue rolls out new resources
MADISON, Wis. -- Tax season is officially here, and for Wisconsin residents looking to make this year's filing a bit easier, there are several new tools available through the state's Department of Revenue. The first is a secure online filing portal called "My Tax Account". Also referred to as an...
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.
fox47.com
Amid federal push for renters' rights, Wisconsin keeps pace at thousands of eviction filin
MADISON, Wis. -- From July through November last year, landlords filed more than 2,000 evictions a month in court across the state of Wisconsin -- a return to pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. The numbers underscore what a new push from the Biden...
World’s Heaviest Ball Of Twine In Wisconsin Needs Help Moving
In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many others that were limited on what we could do, we were on a mission to find more outdoorsy activities. This included more motorcycle rides because that is something me and the wife both enjoy, and we can take the kiddo too.
cwbradio.com
Clean Wisconsin Looks at Turning Some Corn Fields into Solar Farms
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Converting less than one-third of the roughly 1 million acres Wisconsin uses to grow corn for ethanol into solar farms would boost the state’s energy production and help reduce carbon emissions, according to a new report from Clean Wisconsin, an environmental advocacy nonprofit.
wiproud.com
Top 10 issues reported by Wisconsin consumers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reports its analysis of consumer complaints from last year. The top five issues reported by Wis. consumers are: Landlord and tenant issues, telemarketing, home improvement, telecommunications and identity theft. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
OnlyInYourState
The One Staggering Snowman In Wisconsin You Need To See To Believe
Winter is a little bigger in Northern Wisconsin. The Northwoods gets more snow, more frosty weather, and there are more opportunities for outdoor fun. So when it comes to building a snowman, an ordinary backyard creation simply won’t do. The biggest Wisconsin snowman that you’ve ever seen greets seasonal visitors to Minocqua. Here’s where to find it.
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
Can I have tinted car windows in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) — Tinted car windows can give drivers some much needed privacy, but how tinted is too tinted in that State of Wisconsin? As it turns out, Wisconsin residents cannot tint their windows whenever they feel like it, according to Car Tinting Laws. Tinted windows deal with Visible Light Transmission, or VLT. This is the […]
wearegreenbay.com
Nationwide increase on the price of natural gas affecting Wisconsin utility bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The price of keeping your home warm is rising in Wisconsin. As utility bills increase during the Winter, Wisconsin Public Service says safety and customer satisfaction is their top priority. “When it comes to winter heating, there are two things we want our customers...
