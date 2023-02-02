ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

979weve.com

Top Consumer Complaints In Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (KDAL) – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in Wisconsin has issued the top ten consumer complaints they received in 2022. Topping the list is landlord and tenant issues followed by telemarketing which includes robocalls and violations of the Do Not Call registry. Other issues...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system

Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob Henken. “If this were truly shared revenue, then as state income and sales tax, and other revenues grow from year to year, some portion of that growth would have also been shared with local governments,” Henken said in […] The post Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
marinelink.com

Wisconsin Awards $5.3 Million in Harbor Maintenance Grants

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, together with the state's Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced grants totaling $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects to promote waterborne freight and economic development. “From the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, Wisconsin’s unique geography provides our state opportunities to grow our economy...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Why it pays off to report complaints to the state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s consumer protection agency says it could pay off to register a complaint with the agency. The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection returned about $2.8 million to people in 2022. The agency took in about 11,000 complaints last year. The top complaint...
WISCONSIN STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to live in Wisconsin for Young Adults

Wisconsin is a nature-lovers paradise with rolling hills, dense forests, and 15,000 sparkling lakes. Best Places to live in Wisconsin: It is considered “America’s Dairyland” and is the nation’s largest cheese producer. This Midwest state is also home to some of the most successful football teams in the country.
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

2-4-23 vernon county deer herd depopulated

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in September 2022 has been depopulated. Of the 32 animals depopulated, four tested positive for the disease. DATCP quarantined the farm in September 2022 when a 3-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for CWD. A quarantine means that no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services depopulated the herd, and samples were submitted to the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for testing.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
a-z-animals.com

6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin

6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin. While this midwestern state boasts plenty of Cheeseheads, there are also a number of endangered animals in Wisconsin. Also known as America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin is home to rolling plains, farmlands, and the Great Lakes to both the east and north. This presents a challenge to many animals that call Wisconsin home. How can we continue to provide a safe haven to our endangered species in a place full of agricultural industry?
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Clean Wisconsin Looks at Turning Some Corn Fields into Solar Farms

(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Converting less than one-third of the roughly 1 million acres Wisconsin uses to grow corn for ethanol into solar farms would boost the state’s energy production and help reduce carbon emissions, according to a new report from Clean Wisconsin, an environmental advocacy nonprofit.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Top 10 issues reported by Wisconsin consumers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reports its analysis of consumer complaints from last year. The top five issues reported by Wis. consumers are: Landlord and tenant issues, telemarketing, home improvement, telecommunications and identity theft. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade...
WISCONSIN STATE
OnlyInYourState

The One Staggering Snowman In Wisconsin You Need To See To Believe

Winter is a little bigger in Northern Wisconsin. The Northwoods gets more snow, more frosty weather, and there are more opportunities for outdoor fun. So when it comes to building a snowman, an ordinary backyard creation simply won’t do. The biggest Wisconsin snowman that you’ve ever seen greets seasonal visitors to Minocqua. Here’s where to find it.
MINOCQUA, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I have tinted car windows in Wisconsin?

(WTVO) — Tinted car windows can give drivers some much needed privacy, but how tinted is too tinted in that State of Wisconsin? As it turns out, Wisconsin residents cannot tint their windows whenever they feel like it, according to Car Tinting Laws. Tinted windows deal with Visible Light Transmission, or VLT. This is the […]
WISCONSIN STATE

