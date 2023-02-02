ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Bengals likely to move from Joe Mixon?

Joe Mixon may have had the charges dropped regarding his aggravated menacing case, but that might not change his upcoming fate. The attention Mixon received Thursday after it was reported there was a warrant for his arrest brought his status with the Bengals to the forefront. Mixon is halfway through his 4-year, $48 million deal... The post Bengals likely to move from Joe Mixon? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Robert Quinn among Eagles who missed Friday’s practice

The same players who missed practice earlier this week missed the Eagles’ practice again Friday. Left guard Landon Dickerson (elbow, resting player), right tackle Lane Johnson (groin, resting player), center Cam Jurgens (hip, resting player), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe, resting player) and defensive end Robert Quinn (foot, resting player) did not practice.
The Comeback

Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts

Super Bowl hero Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia this week. But not for the reason you might think. Foles returned to the city that turned him into a folk hero to testify on the behalf of his former teammate and friend, Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing his former doctor for medical negligence that officially Read more... The post Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' early thoughts on Eagles defense

The Kansas City Chiefs have spent a full week game-planning for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles’ defense has allowed a combined 14 points through two postseason games en route to the Super Bowl, presenting a big challenge for a Kansas City offense that almost certainly won’t be at full strength. Speaking to reporters last week, Patrick Mahomes offered up his early impression of what he’s seen from the Philadelphia defense.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Raiders, Derek Carr keep moving toward a divorce

The Raiders wish to trade quarterback Derek Carr. As Billy Bob Thornton said in Bad Santa, “Wish in one had, shit in the other one, see which one fills up first.”. Apparently in response to criticism of their handling of Carr trade talks, which included a suggestion that the Raiders should approach a potential trade of Carr the same way the Texans handled a trade of Deshaun Watson, the Raiders mobilized Adam Schefter of ESPN to create the impression that the Raiders are doing just that.
NBC Sports

Report: Bucs plan second interview with Dan Pitcher for OC

The Bengals reportedly signed their quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher to a contract extension before the AFC Championship Game. But there’s still a chance Pitcher could leave the organization for a better opportunity. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Pitcher is set to have a second interview with the...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Eagles' peerless o-line coach Stoutland gets contract extension

One of the greatest assistant coaches in Eagles history is staying put. The Eagles and long-time offensive line and running game coach Jeff Stoutland have agreed to terms of a long-term contract extension. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and confirmed by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark....
ALABAMA STATE

