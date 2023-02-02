Read full article on original website
Jealous Jerry Jones Erroneously Claims the Eagles Sold Their Future Away for a Super Bowl Run
The Philadelphia Eagles have reached three Super Bowls and six NFC Championships since the last time the Dallas Cowboys made it past the Divisional Round, and Jerry Jones is starting to feel a bit salty. In an effort to diminish Philadelphia’s second Super Bowl run in five years, the longtime...
Bengals likely to move from Joe Mixon?
Joe Mixon may have had the charges dropped regarding his aggravated menacing case, but that might not change his upcoming fate. The attention Mixon received Thursday after it was reported there was a warrant for his arrest brought his status with the Bengals to the forefront. Mixon is halfway through his 4-year, $48 million deal... The post Bengals likely to move from Joe Mixon? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Robert Quinn among Eagles who missed Friday’s practice
The same players who missed practice earlier this week missed the Eagles’ practice again Friday. Left guard Landon Dickerson (elbow, resting player), right tackle Lane Johnson (groin, resting player), center Cam Jurgens (hip, resting player), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe, resting player) and defensive end Robert Quinn (foot, resting player) did not practice.
Fletcher Cox Believes 2017 Super Bowl Eagles Could Beat This Year's Group
Cox believes the 2017 group had more veterans who had been around the league compared to this year's group, which is young at key spots
Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts
Super Bowl hero Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia this week. But not for the reason you might think. Foles returned to the city that turned him into a folk hero to testify on the behalf of his former teammate and friend, Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing his former doctor for medical negligence that officially Read more... The post Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
Even a Super Bowl can't come between this Eagles fan and her Chiefs fan husband
Our Philadelphia Sports Fans of the Week, Donna and Ed Morris of Elkins Park, have much to celebrate with Super Bowl LVII approaching. Donna adores her beloved Eagles and Ed is a lifelong fan of the Chiefs.
Here's Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' early thoughts on Eagles defense
The Kansas City Chiefs have spent a full week game-planning for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles’ defense has allowed a combined 14 points through two postseason games en route to the Super Bowl, presenting a big challenge for a Kansas City offense that almost certainly won’t be at full strength. Speaking to reporters last week, Patrick Mahomes offered up his early impression of what he’s seen from the Philadelphia defense.
Chiefs' Bieniemy: Eagles' defense 'a nightmare for an offensive coordinator'
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy praised the Philadelphia Eagles' defense Friday ahead of Super Bowl LVII. "Seventy sacks - these guys are pretty damn good," Bieniemy said, according to Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News. "That's a nightmare for an offensive coordinator." The Eagles roster arguably the NFL's...
Raiders, Derek Carr keep moving toward a divorce
The Raiders wish to trade quarterback Derek Carr. As Billy Bob Thornton said in Bad Santa, “Wish in one had, shit in the other one, see which one fills up first.”. Apparently in response to criticism of their handling of Carr trade talks, which included a suggestion that the Raiders should approach a potential trade of Carr the same way the Texans handled a trade of Deshaun Watson, the Raiders mobilized Adam Schefter of ESPN to create the impression that the Raiders are doing just that.
NFL talking about outlawing 1 type of tackle
The NFL's competition committee will discuss several new rule changes this offseason and may decide to outlaw a specific type of tackle. The post NFL talking about outlawing 1 type of tackle appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here's the advice veterans have given Chiefs LB Nick Bolton about the Super Bowl
The Super Bowl is the top of the mountain for NFL teams seeking to etch their names in history. The Kansas City Chiefs will match up with the Philadelphia Eagles in a little over a week to crown a new champion with a roster filled with veteran talent. Chiefs defensive...
Eagles’ Johnson Shares Groin Injury Update for Super Bowl
Philadelphia’s star right tackle did not practice at all this week ahead of next Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII.
Report: Bucs plan second interview with Dan Pitcher for OC
The Bengals reportedly signed their quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher to a contract extension before the AFC Championship Game. But there’s still a chance Pitcher could leave the organization for a better opportunity. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Pitcher is set to have a second interview with the...
Injured Eagles Star Sends Clear Message About Super Bowl Status
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is going through it right now with regard to an injury. Johnson had to miss practice this week with a groin injury that's hampered him for the last month and a half. He had to miss the final two games of the regular season with it before returning for ...
Ravens vs. Cowboys For New Coach - Or Hire Bieniemy?
Baltimore Ravens news, moves and news - NFL info updated by the minute ...
Rookie Jordan Davis Living in the Moment, Heeding Veterans' Super Bowl Advice
Jason Kelce and Linval Joseph providing leadership to DT who won a national title at Georgia but eager to hunt in Super Bowl LVII
Brian Angelichio had an interview for Cowboys OC, set for second interview with Ravens
Vikings tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio is up for a couple of offensive coordinator openings at the moment. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Angelichio interviewed for the Cowboys’ vacancy on Thursday. The Cowboys and Kellen Moore parted ways last week and Moore has since been hired as the Chargers offensive coordinator.
Eagles' peerless o-line coach Stoutland gets contract extension
One of the greatest assistant coaches in Eagles history is staying put. The Eagles and long-time offensive line and running game coach Jeff Stoutland have agreed to terms of a long-term contract extension. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and confirmed by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark....
