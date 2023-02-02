ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC TV

Police looking for suspect in Fairfax car theft

FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax Police is looking for a man involved in a recent auto theft from a local gas station last month. According to detectives, the suspect stole a car from the Citgo gas station located at 6242 Richmond Highway on Monday, Jan. 30. The stolen car was a gray 2014 Toyota Camry with VA tag TYD7332.
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

Gunfire damages homes, cars in Woodbridge

Three homes and three parked cars were hit by gunfire early Saturday in Woodbridge. Police were called to investigate shots fired in the 16500 block of Sherwood Place about 5:50 a.m. Multiple gunshots were fired, with one homeowner discovering their house was struck. Officers canvased the neighborhood and found two...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

Police: 3 men killed in separate shootings in DC on Saturday

WASHINGTON — Three people were killed during separate shootings in the District on Saturday, authorities said. The most recent incident occurred on the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. Police say a man was found dead outside the Orchard Park Village Apartments in the Shipley neighborhood. Sources told WUSA9...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Man charged with inappropriately touching juvenile victims at Sterling pool

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 62-year-old man for inappropriately touching two juveniles at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool. On Friday at 6 a.m., deputies responded to the pool in Sterling for a report of an assault. Two juvenile victims reported being touched inappropriately by a man while in the pool, the sheriff's office said in a news release. It was also reported that two juveniles were touched inappropriately by the same man in December.
STERLING, VA
WUSA9

Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
LANDOVER, MD
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Suspect arrested in Wakefield High School trespassing incident

ARLINGTON, Va. - An 18-year-old man is charged with trespassing at Wakefield High School in Arlington, marking the second major incident to happen at the school this week. According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were to reports of a trespasser at the school, located in the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Driver killed in fatal Prince George’s Co. crash

Police in Prince George’s County said a person died after a fatal single car collision in Brandywine, Maryland, Saturday night. The crash happened in the 14000 block of Brandywine Road at around 10:10 p.m. FATAL COLLISION: Officers responded to the 14000 block of Brandywine Rd around 10:10 pm for...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

1 killed in Prince George’s Co. homicide

A woman was found dead inside a Suitland, Maryland, apartment on Saturday night and Prince George’s County police say they’re investigating her death as a homicide. The police department said it responded to reports from first responders with the Prince George’s County Fire Department at around 8:30 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

JUST IN: Vienna police arrest man who fired gun in Giant parking lot

A man who allegedly fired a gun during a family dispute in the parking lot of Vienna’s Giant Food has been arrested, the Vienna Police Department announced today (Friday). Multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the shopping center parking lot near 311 Maple Avenue East on Jan. 8, according to police.
VIENNA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy