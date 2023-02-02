ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

When is Super Bowl 57 in Arizona? Time, TV, live stream, halftime show

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 for the right to be called champions of the NFL.

The two teams are similar in many ways. Both had the best overall records in their respective conferences during the regular season at 14-3, and both enjoyed first-round byes on their way to reaching the Super Bowl.

The game will be the first Super Bowl to have two Black starting quarterbacks in Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. It will also mark the first time two brothers have ever met in a Super Bowl as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce faces off against Eagles center Jason Kelce .

In addition, Chiefs coach Andy Reid served as the Eagles' head coach for 14 seasons before spending the past 10 years in Kansas City. Meanwhile, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni began his NFL coaching career as an assistant with the Chiefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mv1By_0kaZFMx700
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce for 12 of his league-leading 41 touchdown passes this season. Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports

MAKING HISTORY: Two Black QBs will face off in Super Bowl for first time

RANKINGS: 57 best teams to play in Super Bowl – and not all won Lombardi Trophy

Here's everything you need to know for Super Bowl 57 .

What time does Super Bowl 57 start?

Kickoff is Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

What TV channel is Super Bowl 57 on?

The game will be shown nationally on Fox, with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analysis) in the broadcast booth. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will serve as sideline reporters with Mike Pereira as the rules analyst.

BOOTH BROTHERS: How 'two guys from Jersey' – Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen – became NFL broadcast stars

How can I watch Super Bowl 57 online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

Who will perform at halftime of Super Bowl 57?

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl 57 halftime show . The superstar singer will be giving her first public performance since 2018. Several special guests are also expected to appear.

What are the odds for Super Bowl 57?

The Eagles are 1-point favorites over the Chiefs as of Thursday morning, according to Tipico Sportsbook , with the over/under at 51 points.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is Super Bowl 57 in Arizona? Time, TV, live stream, halftime show

