ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

American finance worker arrested in Colombia, accused of killing popular DJ girlfriend

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

An American man is accused of strangling and killing his girlfriend in Bogota, the capital of Colombia, last month, Colombian authorities said.

Colombian police arrested John Nelson Poulos, a 35-year-old finance worker from Wisconsin, after they discovered on Jan. 22 the body of Valentina Trespalacios, a popular Colombian DJ, stuffed inside a suitcase in a trash can near Bogota’s El Dorado International Airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yb5TN_0kaZFL4O00
John Poulos was returned to Colombia by Panamanian authorities. Colombian National Police

Doppelganger murder: They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's accused of killing her doppelganger.

Couple stayed in short-term rental

Investigators determined that Trespalacios had been staying with Poulos at a nearby shorty-stay rental apartment since Jan. 19, the same day Poulos entered the country.

Police said Poulos and Trespalacios had been dating for 10 months, and met online.

Poulos fled the country to neighboring Panama after Trespalacios’ body was recovered, officials said. A medical examiner determined she died by strangulation.

Colombian authorities issued an Interpol alert for Poulos. Authorities detained the American at Panama City’s international airport and transferred him to Colombian custody. He had planned to fly from Panama to Istanbul, Turkey, police said.

Colombian prosecutors present video evidence

Prosecutors presented video footage in court Wednesday in attempt to lay out a timeline of Poulos' activities on the morning of Trespalacios' death. The footage showed:

  • Poulos leaving the rental apartment the morning of Jan. 22 with a suitcase that matched the one found at the dump.
  • Poulos straining to load the suitcase from a cart into a gray rental car’s trunk.
  • Further street camera footage hours later captures a man officials believe is Poulos removing something from a gray car and dumping it in the trash can where Trespalacios was found.
  • At 4:32 p.m. local time, cameras capture the same gray car arriving at the airport.
  • Cameras inside the airport show Poulos passing through security to board an overnight flight to Panama.

American man joined ISIS: Michigan man faces 50 years in prison

Prosecutors said he was bound for Istanbul, Turkey with an ultimate destination of Montenegro in the Balkans.

Poulos charged with femicide

Poulos is charged with femicide, a gender-based murder charge that carries a 20 to 40 year-prison sentence. Colombia is one of several Latin American countries to adopt femicide laws in an attempt to curb the endemic violence against women by men in the region.

Poulos was due to appear in court again Thursday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American finance worker arrested in Colombia, accused of killing popular DJ girlfriend

Comments / 3

Related
CNN

US citizen investigated in the killing of 23-year-old DJ in Colombia

Colombian authorities are investigating the death of 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios, whose boyfriend, US citizen John Poulos, was detained in Panama earlier this week. He was arrested following an Interpol "alert given by the Republic of Colombia, for the homicide of DJ Valentina Trespalacios," according to Panama's National Police.
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Flight attendant ‘tells passenger she has a stupid face’ after using first class overhead bins

A Delta flight attendant allegedly told a passenger she had a “stupid face” after she went to use the first-class overhead bins.The incident allegedly occurred during an Orlando to New York LaGuardia flight on 7 November 2022, with the woman’s husband claiming they were both then “threatened”, “verbally assaulted” and “wrongly removed” from the flight. The pair claim it started when they put their luggage in first-class overhead locker.They were not seated in this section of the aircraft, but their row didn’t have enough baggage storage, leading the couple to store their bags elsewhere. Sharing his version of the story...
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

768K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy