OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Deadline

Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele

Trevor Noah opened the 65th Annual Grammys Sunday from the top of the Crypto arena … and with a dig at Los Angeles. “It’s the best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities,” he said, before immediately tossing the action to an opening performance by Bad Bunny. This is Noah’s third hosting the Grammys, which returned to Los Angeles Sunday after a stint in Las Vegas last year. The venue was adjusted for this auspicious post-pandemic occasion: tables replaced rows and rows of chairs in front of the stage, making it easier for ticket holders to...
Complex

Jennifer Hudson Honors Whitney Houston at Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Celebration

Saturday at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party, when Jennifer Hudson performed “The Greatest Love of All,” the crowd collectively roared and clapped in tribute to Whitney Houston—the singer who made the song famous. Hudson was one of a stellar lineup of performers during Davis’ pre-Grammy party which...
Complex

Moncler’s The Art of Genius Live Show Lineup Features Pharrell, Roc Nation by Jay-Z, and More

Pharrell, Roc Nation by Jay-Z, Salehe Bembury, and more are on the lineup for Moncler’s The Art of Genius live show this year. Designed to be presented “on a grand scale” amid London Fashion Week proceedings, the show doubles as an immersive experience that houses a variety of collaborative voices all united by their dedication to artistry. The full lineup also features Alicia Keys, Mercedes-Benz, FRGMT, Adidas Originals, and Palm Angels. Additionally, Rick Owens will be presenting a standalone collaboration with Moncler at the event.
Complex

Exclusive: Here’s a First Look at ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of Power Book II: Ghost on Starz next month, Complex is exclusively revealing a set of first-look images teasing what fans can expect this time around. As scholars of the expanded Power universe already know, the new season is slated to begin with Tariq...
Complex

Video Producer Jason Baum Talks Working on Kendrick Lamar’s 5x Grammy Nominated “The Heart Part 5”

“I do this for my culture,” Kendrick spits in the second verse of “The Heart Part 5.”. Since 2010, the Compton rapper has periodically released these slices of his heart in song form. Ruminations of a Gemini. Tightly packed cultural reflections. Raw models of his lyrical ability. At 23, that meant a formal introduction. “I’m free, finally I can say I’m me,” he raps on “The Heart Part 1.” Then, he continues, “J. Cole runnin’ late/If he don’t show up, think I can take his place/Ladies start laughing… No pun intended, I ain’t being sarcastic.”
The Associated Press

New this week: ‘Your Place or Mine’ and ‘All That Breathes’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes,” one of the more transfixing and beautiful documentaries of the past year, is about a pair of brothers in New Dehli who make a makeshift clinic to mend and heal the birds of prey who are increasingly falling to Earth in the pollution-choked Indian capital. The film, nominated for best documentary at the Academy Awards, is a stirring and poetic portrait of ecological urban rescue that begins streaming on HBO Max on Tuesday. (It also premieres on HBO on Tuesday.) Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud may be amateurs, but they’ve saved some 20,000 birds.
Complex

Royce Da 5′9″ Calls Tyler, the Creator ‘One of the Greatest’

In a post shared on Instagram last week, Royce Da 5’9” said that he told Tyler, the Creator he’s one of the “greatest” rappers. Alongside a pair of photos that see Royce talking into Tyler’s ear at a party, the Detroit rapper wrote, “Me telling @feliciathegoat he’s officially one of the greatest, in my humble opinion.” In the comments, Tyler replied, “Thanks for the kind words man.” Busta Rhymes also chimed in, and added, “Agreed one million percent!!!”
Complex

Sneaker Con Bans Mystery Boxes

Weeks after viral videos of mystery box sales at Sneaker Con sparked backlash online, the traveling convention has banned their sale at its events outright. The sale of mystery boxes, which entice buyers by offering the prospect of securing a rare and expensive sneaker below its secondary market price, has been criticized as a form of gambling that can dupe unwitting customers.

