Amon-Ra St. Brown has won the NFL’s inaugural “best catch” competition. Billed as the league’s answer to the dunk contest, the competition pitted St. Brown, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs and Pat Surtain against each other in a two-day event. St. Brown advanced to the finals after flipping into a Las Vegas pool for a catch on Thursday night, then had a few more tricks up his sleeve in his showdown against Diggs for the title.

20 HOURS AGO