ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Registration opens for 42nd Montana Women's Run

By Q2 News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uq2sJ_0kaZF6uk00

(Montana Women's Run news release)

Billings, MT – Over the past 42 years, tens of thousands of participants have filled the streets of downtown Billings, wearing the uniquely designed Montana Women’s Run t-shirt. This year, in 2023, downtown Billings will once again be a sea of women in jewel-toned purple shirts.

This year’s artwork features a Bitterroot flower and a female/butterfly in flight. Billings graphic designer, Jim Heins, states that the woman/butterfly in flight symbolizes the nature of the Women’s Run event while the butterfly represents springtime, transformation, life and hope. The Bitterroot flower is a constant in the Women’s Run design and curved typography and motion lines create a sense of movement and dynamics.

Registration is now open for the 42nd annual run. The run will be held on May 13, 2023, starting at 8 a.m. in downtown Billings. Proceeds from the event benefit charitable organizations in Billings that contribute to women’s health and wellness.

The Montana Women’s Run began in 1982 with 200 registrants and celebrated last year with over 4,600 women participating virtually around the world. Today, the race is recognized as the largest running event for women in the state of Montana, and one of the largest all-women’s races in the country. To date, the Montana Women’s Run has donated more than $1,637,500 to local organizations that promote women’s and children’s health and fitness. The major sponsors of the 2022 Montana Women’s Run are Billings Clinic, ExxonMobil, First Interstate Bank, Graphic Imprints, The Planet 106.7 and KTVQ.

For announcements, updates and discussion about the many Women’s Run events, please visit the Montana Women’s Run Facebook page or the Montana Women’s Run website. To register for any of the events, visit www.womensrun.org .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Wild Montana photo contest calls for submissions

MISSOULA, Mont. — Wild Montana and Wild Montana Action Fund will launch the 14th annual Picture Wild Montana photo contest that includes a chance to win a $300 prize. Participants are encouraged to submit their best photos of wild public lands, waters and memorable moments in outdoor places. Photographers...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

MT Contractors Association recognizes 3 Bozeman area projects

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Contractors Association awarded 16 Montana contractors for excellence in construction at its annual winter convention in Helena last week. To be nominated for an award for each category, the MCA went over the complexity and quality of each project. During the winter convention, three...
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana

Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
BILLINGS, MT
Newstalk KGVO

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
travelwithsara.com

Reasons To Explore Beautiful Southeast Montana

With so many things to do in Montana you will find yourself wanting to visit all 140,000+ square miles. Montana is the fourth largest state in the United States and it is the largest land locked state. I live in Iowa and Southeast Montana is a hop/skip and a jump from Medora, North Dakota. If you enjoy road tripping like I do, Southeast Montana is your destination.
MONTANA STATE
Edy Zoo

Montana takes a stand against livestock-related crimes with new bill

HELENA, MT. - In Montana, a new bill has been proposed to help protect livestock against criminals. The 68th Legislature of Montana has passed a bill called HB 159.1 which changes the laws related to the Livestock Crimestoppers Act. The bill transfers the duties of the Livestock Crimestoppers Commission to the Department of Livestock. This is important because the department will now be the only entity responsible for administrating the Livestock Crimestoppers Program.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Valentine’s Day In Montana Can Be A Couple’s Paradise

Not everyone celebrates Valentine's Day. Some say it is a holiday that was manufactured by the greeting card, florist and chocolate industries. But for some, they fully embrace the holiday and use it as a chance to get away and enjoy each other's company. By mid February, the thought of getting out of Montana and going somewhere tropical can be very appealing. Not everyone can afford a trip to Hawaii or Cabo this time of year. There are plenty of romantic options in our own back yard in Montana, and with imagination and a swimsuit, some may even feel tropical.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Busiest airport in Montana?

Bozeman remains the state’s busiest airport — a ranking it has held now for several years, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth. According to the Montana Department of Transportation,...
BOZEMAN, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

'Changing the future of rural medicine:' Montana hospitals working toward Native health care equity

It’s been ongoing for years now and discussed even longer, but now greater efforts are being made across Montana to bridge the gaps in Native American health care. Since last year, Josiah Hugs has worked with Billings Clinic as a Native American liaison with its recently formed Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) department to increase and promote the education of and outreach to local Native communities.
BILLINGS, MT
Alt 95.7

Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Ending

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end in a few weeks, and two of the state’s top officials were in the KGVO studio on Friday’s Talk Back show to discuss it. Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Making the case for Gallatin College

Last week, lawmakers from a pair of legislative committees spent hours poring over a list of proposed building projects within the Montana University System. As is often the case in long-range planning discussions, the scope of the requests was vast — funding for fire and heating system upgrades, accessibility improvements, interior renovations, as well as authority to spend privately donated dollars on new facilities for nursing and computer science programs.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Thirsty? Here’s The Top 10 Drunkest Towns In Montana

Montanans do a lot of things well, and one of those things includes drinking. Each year a city or two from Montana will make the list of the drunkest cities in America (normally Bozeman or Missoula), it seems that most of the towns that make the national list are all in the northern part of the country. I'm guessing part of this is because up north, we have winter 6 months out of the year and sometimes that's enough to drive someone to drink.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy

A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
THREE FORKS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy