Caringi, Jr. on retirement: 'I did it my way. I tried to do it the right way.'

His name is synonymous with soccer in Baltimore. After a lifetime in the game, Pete Caringi, Jr. is hanging up the whistle.

"I did it my way. I tried to do it the right way and I enjoyed it," he said.

After 32 seasons as head coach of the UMBC men's soccer team, Caringi, Jr. announced his retirement effective April 1.

"I loved coaching my team. I love the players," he said. "This is what I’ve done my whole life. I wanted to end it on a good note."

The notes on his career numbers are astonishing: 320 wins, 11 conference championships, a national coach of the year honor, a member of five Halls of Fame, he never had back-to-back losing seasons.

His 2014 Retrievers squad advanced to the College Cup - the final four of the NCAA Tournament.

"Most people thought it was impossible. We didn’t," said Caringi, Jr. about that year's team.

"He’s the godfather of Baltimore soccer," said 2014 UMBC captain Geaton Caltabiano. "We always joke about it. Everybody knows him and you won’t find anybody that has one bad thing to say about him."

The 67-year-old who grew up in Highlandtown, won a national championship as a player at University of Baltimore, played professionally and impacted so many across Maryland said he will still be around the fields, involved at UMBC and locally. He Just won't be barking out the plays and choosing the lineups.

How does he sum up his career?

"I think I’ve been blessed. To coach all these years in your hometown, have a tremendous amount of success, meet a lot of people... I never did it for the money. I did it for the love for the game. So, I think that will be my legacy."

As for who will now take over the program, UMBC Director of Athletics Brian Barrio said the school has been planning for Caringi Jr.'s retirement for a while and the transition to a new coach will be quick and be announced before Caringi, Jr. officially retires on April 1.

