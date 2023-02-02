ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Caringi, Jr. on retirement: 'I did it my way. I tried to do it the right way.'

By Shawn Stepner
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enM65_0kaZEncp00

His name is synonymous with soccer in Baltimore. After a lifetime in the game, Pete Caringi, Jr. is hanging up the whistle.

"I did it my way. I tried to do it the right way and I enjoyed it," he said.

After 32 seasons as head coach of the UMBC men's soccer team, Caringi, Jr. announced his retirement effective April 1.

"I loved coaching my team. I love the players," he said. "This is what I’ve done my whole life. I wanted to end it on a good note."

The notes on his career numbers are astonishing: 320 wins, 11 conference championships, a national coach of the year honor, a member of five Halls of Fame, he never had back-to-back losing seasons.

His 2014 Retrievers squad advanced to the College Cup - the final four of the NCAA Tournament.

"Most people thought it was impossible. We didn’t," said Caringi, Jr. about that year's team.

"He’s the godfather of Baltimore soccer," said 2014 UMBC captain Geaton Caltabiano. "We always joke about it. Everybody knows him and you won’t find anybody that has one bad thing to say about him."

The 67-year-old who grew up in Highlandtown, won a national championship as a player at University of Baltimore, played professionally and impacted so many across Maryland said he will still be around the fields, involved at UMBC and locally. He Just won't be barking out the plays and choosing the lineups.

How does he sum up his career?

"I think I’ve been blessed. To coach all these years in your hometown, have a tremendous amount of success, meet a lot of people... I never did it for the money. I did it for the love for the game. So, I think that will be my legacy."

As for who will now take over the program, UMBC Director of Athletics Brian Barrio said the school has been planning for Caringi Jr.'s retirement for a while and the transition to a new coach will be quick and be announced before Caringi, Jr. officially retires on April 1.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Maryland basketball: "A great feeling' for Terps in historic blowout win

Maryland men’s basketball put together one of its most lopsided conference victories in program history Saturday night, dominating Minnesota, 81-46. The Terps came out firing to start both halves and left no room for the Golden Gophers to even test them throughout the contest. Fifteen Maryland players saw the court, led by four double-figure scorers; Julian Reese (16), Jahmir Young (14), Donta Scott (13) and Ian Martinez (11). In all, the Terps shot 52.4% from the floor and 42.9% from three to go along with 23 points off 16 forced turnovers, 40 points in the paint and a +6 margin on the glass.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DC News Now

Shabach Christian basketball excelling in program’s first season

LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Laila Reynolds has her go-to McDonald’s order down pat. “I like a 10-piece, fries, chocolate milkshake and some buffalo sauce,” Reynolds said. In addition to a solidified McDonald’s order and a commitment to play college basketball at the University of Florida, Reynolds, a senior guard and forward at Shabach […]
LANDOVER, MD
chatsports.com

John Michael Schmitz could bolster the middle of Washington’s line for years to come

Last season, John Michael Schmitz finished his sixth year of collegiate football, having used the extra year granted to college students during the pandemic to further refine his craft at the University of Minnesota. As a result, he represents an unusually polished college talent, coming out with the size, strength, and mental acuity of a player who has been in the pros for a year or two.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Anne Arundel Man Wins Ravens’ Season Tickets For The Next 20 Years

PASADENA, Md. – Angelo Contrino III said he has been dealing with sleepless nights and early mornings since last month, anticipating the conclusion of the Maryland Lottery’s 2022 Ravens second-chance promotion. Six finalists win $10,000 Lottery prizes in Ravens second-chance promotion. The Pasadena resident was one of six...
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Governor Moore attends 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore on Thursday evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.
HANOVER, MD
Evan Crosby

10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area

    Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.

An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter wallop brings dangerously low temperatures to Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The first weekend of February brought dangerously low temperatures to the Baltimore area.The wind chills that pushed the temperature into the single digits over the weekend prompted Baltimore's health officials to issue a Code Blue declaration.Experts caution against spending time outdoors. People should stay inside as much as possible and listen to their bodies when they say it is time to get warm."It's cold, but this don't feel like no 30 degrees out here," Baltimore resident Ali Richardson said of the winter wallop. Health department officials told WJZ that they were concerned about the significant risk the frigid temperatures...
BALTIMORE, MD
mcadvocate.com

Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package

On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy