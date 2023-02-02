ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCPD asks for help locating vehicle involved in road rage that paralyzed victim

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a road rage incident.

KCPD reports the incident happened near Sni A Bar Road and Blue Ridge Cutoff on Nov. 21, 2022.

The suspect allegedly shot another driver, who was left paralyzed and unable to talk.

Police believe the vehicle is a silver 2006-2010 Dodge Charger with black trim extending down the side. There may possibly be blue paint on the passenger side, too.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD Det. Brett Paulson at 816-413-2405.

Comments / 2

Heather Jackson
3d ago

I wonder, can't one of these computer tech wizzes like zoom in and clear up the license plate, you know, like on CSI lol. not trying to be funny, may be a lil old and out of touch. prayers for the victim. drivers need to calm down and chill out. better to arrive late and alive than not at all.

