ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pelosi backing Schiff if Feinstein retires

By Jared Gans, The Hill
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VtlEU_0kaZEkye00

( The Hill ) – Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she will support Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for Senate in California if Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) chooses to retire from office in 2024.

The former Speaker said in a statement released by Schiff’s Senate campaign on Thursday that she will support Feinstein if she chooses to run for another term, but she is endorsing Schiff if Feinstein does not run.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

“If Senator Feinstein decides to seek re-election, she has my whole-hearted support. If she decides not to run, I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who knows well the nexus between a strong Democracy and a strong economy,” she said.

Pelosi said she wanted to recognize Feinstein’s record of being a “champion” for democracy and working to oppose the far right. She noted that some of Feinstein’s accomplishments include the passage of the Violence Against Women Act and the Respect for Marriage Act in her capacity as the top-ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

She said Schiff would be effective at prioritizing “people over politics” and helping to make the economy work for everyone in the Senate.

“Ever since I supported Adam in his race for Congress in 2000, I have known his commitment to putting the American Dream in place for everyone,” Pelosi said. “Adam has dedicated his life to public service. Every time I have asked Adam to take on the tough fight against extremist forces, he has responded with integrity, strength and success.”

Bill Clinton joins Biden, Harris to mark 30th anniversary of Family and Medical Leave Act

Pelosi’s endorsement gives Schiff the backing of a top Democrat in what could be a crowded primary. Feinstein, who is 89 years old, has not officially announced whether she will run for reelection in 2024 and has said she will likely decide by the spring.

But that has not slowed down Schiff and Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) from announcing their bids for the seat.

Schiff has said Feinstein told him to “go forward” with his Senate run despite her not having made an announcement yet on her plans.

Reps. Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna have also been rumored to be planning to make runs in the Democratic primary for the seat.

Following Pelosi’s endorsement, 20 other current and former members of California’s congressional delegation endorsed Schiff. The current members are Democratic Reps. Julia Brownley, Jim Costa, Anna Eshoo, Jimmy Gomez, Jared Huffman, Mike Levin, Ted Lieu, Grace Napolitano, Jimmy Panetta, Scott Peters, Brad Sherman, Eric Swalwell, Mike Thompson and Juan Vargas.

“I am honored to have earned the support of Speaker Pelosi and so many of my colleagues from the California delegation,” Schiff said in a release.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Television Star Running For Congress

There is obviously a long history of actors and other famous celebrities jumping into the ring of politics, and seeking public office. Former President Donald Trump obviously jumps to the minds of some, but before that many others tried their hands at politics, of course including another former President, Ronald Reagan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again

THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
FOX8 News

Melinda Dillon, ‘Christmas Story’ actress dies at 83

(WGHP) — Acclaimed actress Melinda Dillon died last month at 83, according to an obituary posted by the Neptune Society. The Oscar and Tony-nominated actress died on Jan. 9. Her cause of death has not been released at this time. She was most well known for her roles as Mother Parker in 1983’s “A Christmas […]
ALABAMA STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
101K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy