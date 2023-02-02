Excavator damages Huffine Mill Road bridge; closes Wendover Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bridge on Huffine Mill Road was damaged by an excavator, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The “boom” of the excavator; the angled arm that is attached to the excavator itself ; struck the bridge, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The excavator and the bridge were damaged as a result and the driver was cited. No injuries were reported.

NCDOT, GPD and Greensboro fire all responded to the scene. As a result of the bridge being struck, the westbound lanes of Wendover Avenue were all closed.











It was not necessary to close Huffine Mill Road, according to NCDOT. A crew from Raleigh will come to Greensboro on Monday to evaluate the bridge further. The crew will use an “ultrasound” device to check the bridge and take measurements of the beam that was struck by the boom.

There is no further information available at this time.

