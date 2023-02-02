WTA roundup: Caroline Garcia rallies into Lyon quarters

Top-seeded Caroline Garcia of France rallied past Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Open 6e Sens-Metropole in Lyon, France.

Garcia broke Van Uytvanck’s serve six straight times to close out the match. Up next is Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, who never faced a break point during her 6-2, 6-3 defeat of Russia’s Erika Andreeva.

Belgium’s Maryna Zanevska breezed to a 6-2, 6-0 upset of No. 2 seed Shuai Zhang of China in one hour and eight minutes. Other winners were No. 5 Anastasia Potapova of Russia and No. 7 Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

Thailand Open

No. 1 seed Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the quarterfinals in Hua Hin, Thailand, with a 6-2, 7-5 win against Anastasia Zakharova of Russia.

Andreescu converted all four of her break chances, including the only service break of the second set in the 11th game. She will face No. 5 seed Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, who took out Japan’s Nao Hibino 6-3, 7-6 (7).

No. 6 seed Tatjana Maria of Germany ousted Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska 6-0, 6-4 and Great Britain’s Heather Watson outlasted South Korea’s Na-Lae Han 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

–Field Level Media

