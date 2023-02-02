ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

CBS Philly

Fans send off Eagles in style to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're counting down to Super Bowl 57. Just eight days left until kickoff between the Eagles and the Chiefs. The Birds are flying out Sunday.The Oxford Valley Mall was bursting with Eagle pride Saturday as about 600 fans gathered to wish the team good luck before they head to Arizona.CBS Philadelphia: How do you think the Eagles are going to do?Andy Saccomandi: Great! We're going to kill the Chiefs.Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and running back Boston Scott were on hand along with running back Kenny Gainwell and wide receiver Quez Watkins. All of them signed autographs and took pictures with fans."It was a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts

Super Bowl hero Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia this week. But not for the reason you might think. Foles returned to the city that turned him into a folk hero to testify on the behalf of his former teammate and friend, Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing his former doctor for medical negligence that officially Read more... The post Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

An Eagles Championship Will Mean This Store Owes Its Customers $300,000

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Last November, John Calvecchio had an idea: If the Eagles won the Superbowl, he would refund purchases for more than $300 made from his Doylestown store, Sports Connection. Calvecchio made a video featuring Eagles rookie Nakobe Dean announcing the promotion, posted it to Instagram and sat back and waited. The promotion was wildly successful. Calvecchio said that since he posted that video, sales at his store, which sells sports trading cards, sneakers and team gear, have been “crazy.” But with the big game a week away, it looks like Calvecchio will have to pay up. By his estimate, he could end...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles fans kick off Super Bowl week in hilarious fashion

It’s officially Super Bowl week and Eagles fans are already making their voices heard. In Sunday’s matchup in Madison Square Garden between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, there was an audible E-A-G-L-E-S chant reverberating through ESPN’s broadcast. It wasn’t the first time Eagles fans have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Teressa P.

The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn Turkey

How Honeysuckle Provision's turkey hoagie made me question my 20+ year Italian hoagie loyalty. First, let me say I am an Italian hoagie enthusiast- all the way and I prefer them on Amoroso’s bread or from Italian People’s Bakery (not in Philly)… It's just something about that perfectly seasoned charcuterie and captivatingly cured meats - that you can't beat (shout out to the Di Bruno Bros).
PHILADELPHIA, PA

