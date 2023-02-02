Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Florida Team forms Human Chain to Save Wayward DolphinjoemoodyClearwater, FL
President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Related
United Way Suncoast offers free tax preparation for Tampa Bay area residents
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tax season is officially underway. For anyone needing help with tax preparation, the United Way Suncoast is offering free services in five counties — Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee and Desoto. “We provide free tax preparation,” United Way Suncoast Senior Manager of Financial Stability Margarita...
Tampa Puts New Cemetery Owners on Watch
Tampa's Jim Crow history with black cemeteries adds to concern
Bay News 9
House-flipping group buys historically Black cemetery
TAMPA, Fla. — Established in 1919, Memorial Park Cemetery is one of the oldest African-American cemeteries in Tampa. In every direction of Memorial Park, there is a reminder of who lived, served and died in the City; from War Veterans to the factory workers who made Tampa the “Cigar Capital of the World’.
Sarasota Offers Numerous Options to Celebrate Black History Month
From the folks at Visit Sarasota! As we enter Black History Month, visitors and locals may be surprised to learn about the rich Black history and culture which can be found on Florida’s west coast in Sarasota. During February and beyond, visitors and locals can learn about the area’s more than 100-year-old community Newtown, explore galleries featuring art from Black artists and take in moving performances by the only professional Black theatre group on Florida’s west coast.
tourcounsel.com
Tyrone Square | Shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida
Tyrone Square (also referred to as Tyrone Square Mall) is an enclosed shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida. Opened in 1972, it features Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, Five Below, J. C. Penney, Macy's and PetSmart as its anchor stores. Tyrone Square's first anchor, Sears, opened as a freestanding store in...
Did you know Tampa was the 'Harlem of the South'?
TAMPA, Fla. — Racial segregation was a way of life throughout the Deep South, including here in the Tampa Bay area. Through that injustice, a culture of Black business, food, music and entertainment was born, giving Tampa the nickname: Harlem of the South. You might have driven by the...
More than 40 of the best concerts happening in Tampa Bay from Feb. 3-9
It's a good week to be a live music fan.
wild941.com
Tampa Area Residents Who Are Still Missing
February 3rd was national missing persons day. Every year, 600K people go missing in the United States. Some are found alive, but many cases go cold. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System tells us that more than 22,000 people are missing in this country. Almost 1,700 of them go missing in Florida. Florida has the 3rd highest number of missing person cases behind California and Texas. Below are 4 Tampa Bay Area residents who are still missing. Do you have a loved one we should add to this list, email me: Babs@wild941.com.
Bay News 9
Tampa mail-in ballots being distributed, Florida legislative leaders call for special session starting Monday, U.S. adds 517,000 jobs in January
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds could gust over 20 mph at times, which will make...
Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
995qyk.com
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida
A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
What was streaking across the sky over Tampa Bay Friday?
Did you see a string of lights streak across the sky over Tampa Bay Friday evening?
Can’t afford housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher if you’re a low-income Florida family, disabled or elderly
Do you think housing prices are high? In Florida, a report indicates that a single family could get a home for nearly $402,000 in 2022. Previously, it was easy to buy the house for around $300,000.
Lawsuit Filed Against Hillsborough County School Board For Alleged Segregation
TAMPA, Fla. – A plaintiff suing the Hillsborough County School Board says the federal EEOA (Equal Education Opportunities Act) of 1974 has been violated as the county’s school re-districting efforts allegedly continue segregating students by race or color. The EEOA is enforceable when racial discrimination
OnlyInYourState
This One-Of-A-Kind Attraction In Florida Has Some Mind-Blowing Metrics
Are you a fan of art? How about sculptures that have over a million moving pieces? St. Petersburg has a one-of-a-kind attraction in Florida with some pretty mind-blowing metrics. A permanent art installation known as Bending Arc creates an interactive experience along St. Pete Pier that you have to see for yourself to be able to enjoy.
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
Reports: You can rent Tom Brady's Davis Islands home for $60K a month
TAMPA, Fla. — As legendary Bucs quarterback Tom Brady bids farewell to Tampa Bay, he leaves us with a Super Bowl championship, endless memories — and a chance to live in his swanky Davis Islands house. That's right. According to multiple reports, you can rent the spot Brady...
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
995qyk.com
Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America
Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
Subway Moves Down the Street in St. Pete, Plans New San Antonio Location
Ground will be broken soon on a new Subway in San Antonio
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 5