ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

House-flipping group buys historically Black cemetery

TAMPA, Fla. — Established in 1919, Memorial Park Cemetery is one of the oldest African-American cemeteries in Tampa. In every direction of Memorial Park, there is a reminder of who lived, served and died in the City; from War Veterans to the factory workers who made Tampa the “Cigar Capital of the World’.
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

Sarasota Offers Numerous Options to Celebrate Black History Month

From the folks at Visit Sarasota! As we enter Black History Month, visitors and locals may be surprised to learn about the rich Black history and culture which can be found on Florida’s west coast in Sarasota. During February and beyond, visitors and locals can learn about the area’s more than 100-year-old community Newtown, explore galleries featuring art from Black artists and take in moving performances by the only professional Black theatre group on Florida’s west coast.
SARASOTA, FL
tourcounsel.com

Tyrone Square | Shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tyrone Square (also referred to as Tyrone Square Mall) is an enclosed shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida. Opened in 1972, it features Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, Five Below, J. C. Penney, Macy's and PetSmart as its anchor stores. Tyrone Square's first anchor, Sears, opened as a freestanding store in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Did you know Tampa was the 'Harlem of the South'?

TAMPA, Fla. — Racial segregation was a way of life throughout the Deep South, including here in the Tampa Bay area. Through that injustice, a culture of Black business, food, music and entertainment was born, giving Tampa the nickname: Harlem of the South. You might have driven by the...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Area Residents Who Are Still Missing

February 3rd was national missing persons day. Every year, 600K people go missing in the United States. Some are found alive, but many cases go cold. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System tells us that more than 22,000 people are missing in this country. Almost 1,700 of them go missing in Florida. Florida has the 3rd highest number of missing person cases behind California and Texas. Below are 4 Tampa Bay Area residents who are still missing. Do you have a loved one we should add to this list, email me: Babs@wild941.com.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyInYourState

This One-Of-A-Kind Attraction In Florida Has Some Mind-Blowing Metrics

Are you a fan of art? How about sculptures that have over a million moving pieces? St. Petersburg has a one-of-a-kind attraction in Florida with some pretty mind-blowing metrics. A permanent art installation known as Bending Arc creates an interactive experience along St. Pete Pier that you have to see for yourself to be able to enjoy.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America

Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy