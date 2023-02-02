ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray wins second consecutive Rookie of the Month award

By Jason Anderson
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

The honors and accolades keep coming for Kings rookie Keegan Murray.

Murray on Thursday was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for January, winning the award for the second month in a row. Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero was named Rookie of the Month in the Eastern Conference.

Murray, who came out of Iowa as the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, is averaging 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Kings. He is the fifth player in franchise history to win multiple Rookie of the Month awards and the fourth to do it in consecutive months.

Earlier this week, Murray was chosen to participate in the Rising Stars tournament, which will be held Feb. 17 as part of All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

Murray averaged 14.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in January while shooting 51% from the field, 49.5% from 3-point range and 93.3% at the free-throw line. He had his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers and followed that performance with career highs of 29 points and 14 rebounds in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Murray led all rookies in January in 3-pointers made (48), 3-point percentage (.495), 3-point goals per game (3.2) and games with five or more 3-pointers (3). His 48 3-point goals set an NBA rookie record for January.

Among all rookies this season, Murray ranks first in 3-point goals (119), second in 3-point shooting (.422) and fourth in scoring (12.3 ppg) and total points (579). Murray is on pace to break the NBA rookie record for 3-point goals in a season (187), which was set by Donovan Mitchell in 2017-18.

