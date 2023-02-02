ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California utilities told to apply credits immediately to lower home heating bills

By Marc Sternfield
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwh6w_0kaZCh7D00

After enduring emotional and often scathing public comment, state regulators on Thursday ordered utilities to immediately distribute funds to lower natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many Californians this winter.

The Climate Credits , which are typically issued in April, will reduce home heating bills by $43 to $56 for most Californians based on their natural gas provider.

California natural gas bills are soaring, and help is limited

“It’s 48 degrees in my home because of the $600 bill I received on (my) limited budget,” one senior citizen, who was forced to shut off her home heat, told members of the California Public Utilities Commission during their virtual meeting Thursday. “It’s outrageous and my neighbors are suffering in the same way.”

“The corruption level in California has reached an all-time high,” said another woman, blasting both commissioners and utility companies.

“It’s 61 degrees in my house right now. I’m wearing three layers and a beanie,” another commenter told the panel. “But I have a good feeling that y’all get to be warm in your homes.”

A combination of factors has caused natural gas bills to soar to two or three (or more) times what they were in January 2022.

Among them, below normal temperatures in the western U.S. which has led to higher demand, lower natural gas imports from Canada, pipeline issues in West Texas and low storage levels in the Pacific region, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration .

“It’s very concerning that so many customers are struggling to pay their bills, and we hear you that immediate relief is needed,” CPUC president Alice Busching Reynolds said, acknowledging the credit alone would not be enough to cover the current spike.

‘Shockingly high’ gas bill headed your way: SoCalGas

SoCalGas, the largest distributor of natural gas in California and nationwide, says it does not set the price for natural gas and does not profit when prices spike. It issued a warning to customers in late December 2022 as temperatures dropped and gas supplies cratered.

“We support the CPUC’s swift action to accelerate the Climate Credit for SoCalGas customers, who are in need of relief from the market forces that have led to these unusually high bills,” said SoCalGas Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Gillian Wright in a statement. “We know our customers have been feeling the effects of high gas prices acutely and this action, combined with lower market prices in February, will provide some relief.”

2023 Natural Gas California Climate Credits (typically issued in April)

2018‡ 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
PG&E $30 $25 $27 $25 $48 $52.78
SDG&E * $34 $21 $18 $43 $43.40
Southwest Gas $22 $25 $27 $28 $49 $56.35
SoCalGas * $50 $26 $22 $44 $50.77
California Public Utilities Commission

Funding for the Climate Credits are generated by a state program that requires power plants, natural gas companies and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon permits through the Air Resources Board.

In early January, SoCalGas contributed $1 million to its Gas Assistance Fund , which offers one-time grants of up to $100 for qualifying customers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
knewsradio.com

Utilities Credits Coming Early

Stack of Folded US Currency Notes on White background, with a 100 dollar bill on top. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. The California Public Utilities Commission has voted to fast track more than 1.3 billion dollars in credits to California utilities customers. It is the California Climate Credit....
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The HD Post

Nonprofit says almond and alfalfa crops depleting California water resources

STATEWIDE – Big Ag, Big Oil, and the California Water Crisis reports that most of California’s water goes not for individual use, but instead to fossil fuel interest and corporate agriculture – including alfalfa and almond crops. The Food and Water Watch group released the updated report to acknowledge that although California received heavy rain and snow in January 2023, the state remains in drought and long-term water issues persist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
Hanford Sentinel

Going electric: California car mandate would hit mechanics hard | Race to Zero

The pungent odor of motor oil and grease wafts through the air at JR Automotive in San Francisco as Jesus Rojas lifts the hood of a 2014 Honda Civic to inspect its engine. Gasoline-powered vehicles like this one have hundreds of moving parts and other components that keep mechanics like Rojas busy. Rojas, 42, has spent much of his life refining the specialized skills needed to inspect and repair them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The wrong kind of fires are burning across California

California’s forests depend on wildfires. The regular blazes clear out the understory and allow space for new growth. Some trees even need fire to reproduce, waiting for the searing heat to pop open their cones and disperse seeds. But over the last century, to protect an increasing number of homes in wooded areas, fire has been suppressed — and in the process, the ecosystem has been put in danger. This...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tech Reviewed

Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite Backlash

The enormous warehouse retailer known as Costco is well-known for its big, boxy buildings and enormous parking lots that sell cheap, bulk-sized items. But the location of the newest Costco store proposal in LA is right in the heart of the city. A proposal for a mixed-use development including a Costco and 800 rental homes above 5035 Coliseum in Los Angeles was made public this week by the developer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

$400 million in healthcare related grants announced by Governor Newsom

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Newsom announced over $400 million in grants to expand the healthcare workforce and improve healthcare infrastructure across California. These grants are part of over $1 billion dedicated in the state's budget for health and human services. Newsom explained, “These crucial investments in our health care...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

California to Revisit Allowing Autonomous Big Rigs on Roads

California May Allow Autonomous Semi-Trucks on the Road. Despite California being home to many corporations involved in developing autonomous vehicles, heavy-duty trucks are still not allowed to be tested or deployed in the state. While California has allowed public autonomous commercial truck testing since 2019, current state law forbids testing or deployment of autonomous vehicles that weigh over 10,000 pounds, prohibiting self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New CHP commissioner appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after an unexpected retirement

After the unexpected retirement of the head of the California Highway Patrol, Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Sean Duryee as the agency’s new leader. “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting as a Cadet decades ago,” Newsom said in a statement announcing Duryee’s appointment. “His leadership, extensive experience and dedication will continue to serve California well and I thank him for taking on this new role.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy