Black Hills State University has one of the best online undergraduate business programs according to U.S. News & World Report

Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranks first in the nation for major orthopedic surgery, but “it’s about the patient care that we deliver”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With quality care and customer service for their patients, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the number one hospital in the nation for major orthopedic surgery for medical excellence. Orthopedics is a branch of surgery that takes care of the musculoskeletal system like hips, knees, spines, hands and feet.
Western Legacy Foundation continues supporting students pursuing agricultural studies after high school with scholarship opportunities
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Since 1993, the Western Legacy Foundation in Rapid City has helped hundreds of high school seniors with a financial boost to help them pursue agricultural studies after they graduate. Board Member Clay Cross explains more about the foundation and its goal. What is the goal...
“A new era of tribally-managed health care”: Great Plains Tribal Leaders’ Health Board opens the new Oyate Health Center to patients Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Creating a place that patients recognize, feel safe in and are taken care of like relatives, officials say, is a huge part of the new Oyate Health Center in Rapid City. As units such as primary care and ancillary services get a head start, the clinic facilities officially open to patients on Monday, Feb. 6.
Rapid City Area Schools get an up-close look at the medical field
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City area schools and South Dakota Mines are hoping to inspire the next generation of health care workers. About 175 Students from Stevens and Central high school were at South Dakota Mines Thursday to learn about different health care related careers. “As freshmen they...
Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranked No. 1 for major orthopedic surgery: CareChex
Rapid City, S.D.-based Black Hills Surgical Hospital was ranked the No.1 hospital in the U.S. for major orthopedic surgery by CareChex for 2023. The ranking assessed nearly 5,000 U.S. hospitals and is based on comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and non-federal hospitals, according to a Feb. 2 news release.
Girl scouts “Tagalong” and learn new, “deLite”-ful skills at the annual Cookie University
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The cookie season is nearly here and Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons started preparing with the annual Cookie University Saturday held at South Dakota Mines. There were different activities that scouts participated in to learn skills that will help them sell cookies. Cookie University:. “At this...
Why youth livestock shows are important: Take a look at the 2023 Youth Sheep Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Youth Sheep Show took place at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, February 4. The Youth Sheep Show is all about teaching kids the ins and outs of showmanship and how to present livestock. Part of going through the experience is...
Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
Are you Tough Enough To Wear Pink? Monument Health and The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo want to know
RAPID CITY, S.D.– For the 17th year in a row, Monument Health and the Stock Show have teamed up to bring the nationwide “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” event on Friday, February 3 to town for supporting the Cancer Care Institute in Rapid City. Director of Nursing for the Cancer Care Center Michelle Boelter explains more about the event and what it means to the community.
Show-Rite Youth Sheep & Goat Show gives kids first-hand animal show experience
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The next generation of livestock showers got some first-hand experience in the ring on Friday. Kids from across the state showed up at the Barnett Field House at The Monument for the 2023 Show-Rite Youth Sheep & Goat Show. The junior show gives kids from 4-H...
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, February. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Minnesota man has been denied appeal by the Minnesota Supreme Court in a murder trial. A deadly Harrisburg crossing continues to...
Where is violent assault most common in Rapid City?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve lived in Rapid City, you’ve likely heard a good deal about ‘Knollwood,’ ‘The Big Three,’ and ‘Surfwood,’ all terms referring to a small area of the city between Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive that has been continuously plagued by violent crime. While that area does suffer from a crime problem, it’s not the only part of Rapid City that does.
UPDATE: Rapid City Police report missing 13-year-old found safe
UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): Brooklyn Kline has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Brooklyn Kline. Officers have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing early Sunday morning. Brooklyn is a Caucasian female standing 5’2″, 120 lbs, with hazel eyes. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown.
I should not do what with my cowboy hat? Learn about cowboy hat etiquette here!
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Whether for keeping the elements off of your head while hard at work or while sitting in the grandstands at your next rodeo, a cowboy hat completes either look. And is considered by many people an extension of the wearer from the look and style to the smallest detail.
Police say officer shot suspect who held clerk hostage in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. KELO-TV reports that Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, […]
Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old located safely
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old. Authorities say Brooklyn Kline was reported missing Sunday morning. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown. She is described as...
Rodeo Rapid City final day photos and highlights: Shorty Garrett wins the saddle bronc, Cash Wilson finishes second
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After a week of exciting action, the dust has finally settled at Rodeo Rapid City. The event wrapped up on Saturday with the final two PRCA rodeo performances. Eagle Butte cowboy Shorty Garrett won the saddle bronc with a score of 89.5 points on Sutton...
UPDATE: Suspect in officer-involved shooting dead following incident at Loaf ‘N Jug on Haines Avenue
UPDATE (7:39 p.m.): The South Dakota Office of the Attorney General has reported that following the incident, the suspect was taken to a Rapid City hospital and died afterwards. RAPID CITY, S.D. – One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting at the Loaf ‘N Jug on Haines Avenue in...
