Spearfish, SD

Black Hills State University has one of the best online undergraduate business programs according to U.S. News & World Report

By NewsCenter1 Staff
 3 days ago
newscenter1.tv

Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranks first in the nation for major orthopedic surgery, but “it’s about the patient care that we deliver”

RAPID CITY, S.D. – With quality care and customer service for their patients, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the number one hospital in the nation for major orthopedic surgery for medical excellence. Orthopedics is a branch of surgery that takes care of the musculoskeletal system like hips, knees, spines, hands and feet.
newscenter1.tv

“A new era of tribally-managed health care”: Great Plains Tribal Leaders’ Health Board opens the new Oyate Health Center to patients Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Creating a place that patients recognize, feel safe in and are taken care of like relatives, officials say, is a huge part of the new Oyate Health Center in Rapid City. As units such as primary care and ancillary services get a head start, the clinic facilities officially open to patients on Monday, Feb. 6.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Area Schools get an up-close look at the medical field

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City area schools and South Dakota Mines are hoping to inspire the next generation of health care workers. About 175 Students from Stevens and Central high school were at South Dakota Mines Thursday to learn about different health care related careers. “As freshmen they...
RAPID CITY, SD
beckersspine.com

Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranked No. 1 for major orthopedic surgery: CareChex

Rapid City, S.D.-based Black Hills Surgical Hospital was ranked the No.1 hospital in the U.S. for major orthopedic surgery by CareChex for 2023. The ranking assessed nearly 5,000 U.S. hospitals and is based on comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and non-federal hospitals, according to a Feb. 2 news release.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Are you Tough Enough To Wear Pink? Monument Health and The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo want to know

RAPID CITY, S.D.– For the 17th year in a row, Monument Health and the Stock Show have teamed up to bring the nationwide “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” event on Friday, February 3 to town for supporting the Cancer Care Institute in Rapid City. Director of Nursing for the Cancer Care Center Michelle Boelter explains more about the event and what it means to the community.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, February. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Minnesota man has been denied appeal by the Minnesota Supreme Court in a murder trial. A deadly Harrisburg crossing continues to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Where is violent assault most common in Rapid City?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve lived in Rapid City, you’ve likely heard a good deal about ‘Knollwood,’ ‘The Big Three,’ and ‘Surfwood,’ all terms referring to a small area of the city between Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive that has been continuously plagued by violent crime. While that area does suffer from a crime problem, it’s not the only part of Rapid City that does.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Rapid City Police report missing 13-year-old found safe

UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): Brooklyn Kline has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Brooklyn Kline. Officers have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing early Sunday morning. Brooklyn is a Caucasian female standing 5’2″, 120 lbs, with hazel eyes. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
ROCKERVILLE, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old located safely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old. Authorities say Brooklyn Kline was reported missing Sunday morning. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown. She is described as...
RAPID CITY, SD

