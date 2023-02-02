RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 fundraising campaign for United Way of the Black Hills just wrapped up, but it didn’t go quite as they had hoped it would. The campaign had a goal of $2,127,000, and they were only able to collect $1,836,725. That’s still 86% of their goal, but falling short by almost $300,000 will still have impacts that are felt throughout the community.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO