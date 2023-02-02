Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Nearly $700,000 awarded to repair and improve EKY streets and roads
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in four Eastern Kentucky counties will receive funding to help repair roads that are in bad shape. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $700,000 in funding for Leslie, Johnson and Menifee County along with the City of Middlesboro on Monday. The money will come from the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid fund of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Appalachian Horse Project continues to expand its work with free-roaming horses
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Horse Project has made a mission of caring for free-roaming horses over the years. “Any time our vehicles pull up, they know they’re about to get snacks, but most of them that we do feed frequently, they have learned to come up and they do enjoy attention from people,” Appalachian Horse Project Executive Director Shauneece Brandenburg said.
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates sent a letter to Western Pocahontas Properties on Monday. The letter stated the Knott County Fiscal Court wants to buy more than 1300 acres of land near the Knott County Sportsplex to build homes for flood survivors. ”The state has...
EKY community makes plans for new resort
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Just along the Kentucky and Virginia line, as you are leaving Letcher County, lays Raven Rock; a landmark that many have spent decades trying to create a tourist destination out of. “For the past 15, 20 years that I’ve been involved in city government, we’ve always...
Person killed in Pike County crash, U.S. 23 reopened
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. 23 was closed Saturday afternoon at the Community Trust Bank in Pikeville due to a deadly crash. The road reopened following a police investigation. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department said Keene Michael Johnson, 44, tried to cross U.S. 23, but he was hit by...
Junior’s Hibachi set to open new restaurant
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A popular food truck is set to open its first restaurant in Perry County. Junior’s Hibachi will be located in the shopping center between Tim Short and Clutts Auto. The opening date has not been set, but employees said they plan to open near the...
Faith through the fire and flood: Letcher County family loses home twice in six months
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Quillen family was one of many impacted by the floods that hit the region in July 2022. Their Letcher County home was under water, overwhelming Regina Quillen, who has lived there her entire life. “My mother was born at the top of that lot up...
Man identified in Floyd County trooper-involved shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials closed U.S. 23 Friday afternoon between Route 80 and the intersection of KY 1428 at Allen following a trooper-involved shooting Friday afternoon. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville responded to the shooting at around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The preliminary investigation...
Hazard drug store to close
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One pharmacy in Perry County will be closing its doors at the end of this month. Customers of the CVS at 30 S. KY-15 off the Hazard Bypass received text messages Friday afternoon that the store would be closing on March 1. WYMT reached out CVS...
Old Wayland Gym recognized by Glory Road Project
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in over 50 years, high school basketball tipped off in Wayland. Floyd Central (taking the court as Wayland) handed Knott Central (taking the court as Hindman) a 53-42 loss. The Old Wayland Gym is one of three in the mountains to be...
Wise Sheriff’s Office looking for two suspects in string of vandalisms
APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for your help in identifying two suspects. Officials said two people were caught on a security camera near the park in Appalachia on February 2 at 10:15 p.m. They said there is an investigation underway following several reports...
Troopers: Man breaks into homes and hides under sheet
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into two homes in South Williamson and hiding under a sheet, Kentucky State Police say. William Grover Brewer, 30, of Dunlow, West Virginia, is charged with second-degree burglary and resisting arrest. Troopers say the incident happened around 6...
Tracking above-average temperatures in the upcoming work week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The calendar may say February, but it will feel more like late March as above-average temperatures return to the region. Quiet weather continues across the mountains as we close out the weekend. We stay dry and cool tonight. Low temperatures dip into the lower-30s under a mostly clear sky, so you will need the jacket if you have any plans.
Mild start to the week, rain chances return later
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the temperatures definitely won’t feel like it, it is definitely still February. You can keep your umbrella stowed away for a little longer, but you’ll need it at some point. Today and Tonight. After a bit of a chilly but manageable start to...
