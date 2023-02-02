ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

The most common cold weather-related health problems and how to protect yourself

By Alanna Flood
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRO32_0kaZCFaz00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In advance of Friday night’s frigid temperatures, 22News talked to a physician from Baystate Medical Center about one of the most common cold-weather afflictions they see this year, frostbite.

List of schools closed Friday due to frigid weather

As the region braces itself for the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in years, doctors are warning people to take steps to prevent one of the most common cold-weather-related health problems, frostbite. According to 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko, we are about to experience the coldest air we’ve seen since February 2016.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning so you really need to take precautions if you are going to be outdoors in this cold.

Dr. Brian Sutton, Medical Director at Baystate Health Urgent Care, says that the areas most vulnerable include the face, especially your ears and nose, as well as fingers and toes. Frostbite causes a loss of feeling and color in the affected areas.

It doesn’t take long for the cold to do that damage, in just 10 minutes, your exposed skin can be frostbitten. Some signs of frostbite include color change, numbness, pain, loss of sensation, skin darkens and turns waxy.

If experience any of those symptoms seek immediate care however if you are showing signs of a mild case you can treat it at home. “Rewarming the affected body part is the immediate first aid treatment. We recommend using a warm but not piping-hot surface because of the lack of sensation in the hands,” Brian Sutton, Medical Director at Baystate Health Urgent Care

Many people choose to stay indoors to stay safe if they can. If you have to be outside Friday, the doctor suggests dressing in layers and using those little hand warmers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Severe penalties for leaving pets outside in extreme temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local animal rescue expressed the legal consequences that could follow if your pet is left outside in frigid temperatures. Freezing weather affects animals just like it does for people. They can become dehydrated, hypothermic or develop frostbite just like us and it’s crucial to monitor pet’s behavior during this weather.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Mount Washington researcher details extreme wind, cold

BOSTON - Mount Washington has long been known for its extreme conditions and even has the nickname as Home of the World's Worst Weather. On Friday, it lived up to that reputation. WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff spoke with Francis Tarasiewicz, a researcher for the non-profit Mt. Washington Observatory. He is part of the team that maintains the nearly 90-year-old data record and described the conditions Friday as "surreal". "We'll likely start at 40 degrees below zero at sunset and then actually fall close to our observatory's record of 47 below," Tarasiewicz said. Tarasiewicz said it the conditions were about as bad as it gets on Friday. On the summit, he said frostbite would set in in less than a minute.The incredible cold even dropping atmospheric heights so low that Mt. Washington will spend some time in the stratosphere. "One of our more senior observers sent me a message and he said to be on the lookout for ozone, rather keep my nose out for some ozone tonight, because we may actually be in the lower part of the stratosphere," Tarasiewicz said. "That's just how cold this airmass is." 
MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA
WBEC AM

What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?

Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

40K+
Followers
30K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy