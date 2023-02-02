North Carolina A&T inks 7 on National Signing Day

EAST GREENSBORO – The North Carolina A&T football team announced its 2023 Signing Day Class on Wednesday. It includes seven players plus the five the Aggies announced during the early signing period.

The players the Aggies added during the early signing period were offensive linemen Spencer Webb, Brock Stukes and Sterling Wiggins, running back Shimique Blizzard and quarterback Kevin White.

“I am thrilled with the 2023 class,” said North Carolina A&T coach Vincent Brown. “We added some tremendously talented student-athletes that are smart, talented, tough playmakers that we believe will be great additions to our university, the community and our program.”

Player: Giovanni Divers

Position: Defensive End/Edge Rusher

Hometown: McDonough, Ga.

Previous School(s): Eagles Landing High School

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 249

Accolades: Divers earned Region 2 Class 5A second-team honors as a defensive lineman. As a senior, he recorded 10 sacks and 61 tackles, including 24 for loss. Divers also forced three fumbles.

Breakdown: He is described as athletically brilliant with ideal size, allowing him to explode into the backfield and thrive in rush defense. ‘

Twitter: @Giovanni_Divers

Player: Josh Iseah

Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

Previous School(s): Independence High School

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 240

Accolades: Iseah comes to A&T after earning third-team All-State honors. In 2022, he secured all-conference honors from the Class 4A Southwestern Conference as a defensive lineman. The Queen City Senior Bowl selected him to play in the 2022 game. Last season, he posted 125 tackles, including 17 for loss. He also posted 3 ½ sacks, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and he blocked a punt.

Breakdown: He should cause havoc in offensive backfields. He can make his presence felt.

Twitter: @joshiseah

Player: Kade Moledar

Position: Linebacker

Hometown: Dawsonville, Ga.

Previous School(s): Dawson County High School

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 225

Accolades: Moledar, the 2022 Dawson County regional defensive player of the year, recorded 90 tackles and five sacks as a senior in 2022. He is a two-time (2021, 22) first-team All-Region selection, finishing his career with 354 tackles, 30 for loss, 12 sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 45 games.

Breakdown: Moledar has chase-down athleticism from the back side. Coaches describe him as a hammer because of his striking ability during his impressive senior campaign.

Twitter: @Kademoledar

Player: Barry “B.J.” Turner

Position: Linebacker

Hometown: Greensboro, N.C.

Previous School(s): Charlotte/Page High School

Height/Weight: 6-foot1, 225

Accolades: Turner’s father, Barry Turner, is a North Carolina A&T Sports Hall of Famer after leading the Aggies to two Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) championships in 1991 and 1992. Turner’s father left A&T as the program’s second-leading rusher. Turner played in 44 games for the Charlotte 49ers, recording 74 tackles, including 35 unassisted, and five tackles for loss.

Breakdown: Turner is an excellent in-chase mode because he can get outside the hashes and run down ball carriers. He is instinctive in the box as a run defender and quick to read and react.

Twitter : @_b_turner2

Player: Terien George

Position: Safety/Outside Linebacker

Hometown: Douglasville, Ga.

Previous School(s): Douglas County High School

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 205

Accolades: George made 90 tackles and forced three fumbles as a senior in 2022.

Breakdown: He brings versatility and physicality to a defense that already has a tradition of being stingy. He combines his long frame with a quick first step to destroy offensive game plans.

Twitter: @PapiTerien

Player: Jayvonne Dillard

Position: Wide Receiver

Hometown: Lithonia, Ga.

Previous School(s): Miller Grove High School

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 203

Accolades: Dillard made 41 catches for 683 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 16.7 yards per catch and earned All-Region 6 4A first-team honors.

Breakdown: Dillard’s size makes him a threat on the outside. Defenders are rarely able to match up to his long strides and large catch radius. He is a physical wide receiver with great speed, elite footwork and excellent ball skills.

Twitter: @8JDillard

Player: Mitchell Etheridge III

Position: Defensive End

Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.

Previous School(s): Jacksonville State/Shades Valley High School

Height/Weight: 6 -foot-1, 225

Accolades: Etheridge enrolled at A&T in January of 2023. He appeared in six games for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks as a redshirt freshman in 2022, recording five tackles and one sack. He played two sports at Shades Valley and led the Mounties to the second round of the AHSAA Class 6A playoffs as a senior in 2020. Etheridge earned first-team All-Region honors at Shades Valley, choosing JSU over Akron, Chattanooga, Southeast Louisiana and Tennessee State.

Breakdown: Etheridge adds to an impressive group of defensive ends the Aggies have signed over the last two signing periods. He brings another aggressive pass rusher who also can stop the run.

Twitter : @MitchE90

The post North Carolina A&T inks 7 on National Signing Day appeared first on HBCU Gameday .