Colorado Springs, CO

Retro 102.5

Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion

Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
KKTV

GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Manitou Springs gets ready for Mardi Gras

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating a missing 16 year old Friday morning. Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase...
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Falcon neighborhood shaken after shooting

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - Falcon Meridian Ranch neighborhood was woken up early Sunday morning to the sound of gunshots. “I got woken up because I heard the gunshots, I was in the baby’s room,” one nearby neighbor said. “We both came down. She thought they were fireworks at first. I was like I think those might’ve been gunshots.”
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man in hospital after shooting in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man was taken to the hospital after being shot on the east side of Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened around 1:23 a.m. when they responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Academy Place. Once The post Man in hospital after shooting in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Peyton Post Office facing staffing shortage, help to come

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Many viewers have reached out to 11News about mail service issues in the Peyton/Falcon area. Some say that they have not received their mail in days, while others say their route no longer has a mail carrier. 11News spoke with the United States Postal Service to...
PEYTON, CO
KKTV

East-west mobility study could split Colorado Springs neighborhoods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs’ council members announced a proposed study that aims to extend Constitution to I-25 and widen Fillmore Street. The extension of Constitution Avenue would split neighborhoods. On Saturday morning, local community members gathered at Wasson Academic Campus to debate the future of their...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on Powers

Peyton Post Office working to fix staffing shortage. The worker fell 15 feet into a trench at a Black Forest construction site. Police say the woman was crossing the street at the busy South Nevada and Southgate when she was hit by a truck. Missing kid in El Paso County.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting northeast of Colorado Springs

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and four others injured following a shooting in a neighborhood of the Springs early Sunday morning. Authorities say there are several suspects, and the shooting is thought to be linked to a carjacking near the Citadel Mall the day before. According to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

