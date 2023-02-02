ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Bi-Directional Charging On Its Way For Rivian R1T And R1S

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) charging, essentially bi-directional charging, will be available on Rivian R1T and R1S electric vehicles soon. At least, that's according to Rivian Updates on Twitter. The functionality will apparently be available via an over-the-air update, although a Rivian representative somewhat vaguely said they'll "share more details on this bidirectional charging capability in the future."
Autoweek.com

Another EV Startup Lays Off Staff to Stay Afloat

EV startup Arrival announces plans to lay off 50% of its staff in order to cut costs, after abruptly focusing on the US market for its planned production and sales. The company has dropped plans for all models but the electric Van, 10,000 of which have been ordered by UPS.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Autoweek.com

This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks

We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
CarBuzz.com

Californians Can Now Subscribe To Volvo Car Ownership

Volvo recently announced its plans to create paid subscription services for electric vehicles such as the Volvo EX90 electric SUV, and now it plans to bring its Care by Volvo car subscription plan, first launched in 2018, to California. Care by Volvo gives shoppers the option to subscribe to a new car instead of purchasing it in the traditional sense, and Volvo says that the new system will allow shoppers the flexibility to change cars or cancel their subscriptions after five months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WEKU

The new global gold rush

After decades of being seen as a go-nowhere investment, investors are taking a shine to gold again.
CarBuzz.com

SCOOP: Bollinger Is Suing Munro Over Its Similar Design

Electric vehicle maker Bollinger Motors is suing Scottish manufacturer Munro because the company's MK_1 closely resembles the Bollinger B1 SUV and Bollinger B2 Pickup, an inside source told CarBuzz. The source asked to remain anonymous but provided details of the lawsuit via the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) website.
BGR.com

New type of gravity battery may be able to store energy forever

The quest for unlimited and clean energy has been a long one, with over fifty-plus years in the endeavor to find new ways to combat climate change while also providing better energy solutions. One problem that has long hurt energy production is having a way to store excess energy so that it doesn’t diminish over time. A problem that could be solved with gravity batteries.
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Crude oil prices fell on Friday afternoon following reports of strong U.S. jobs data, with WTI crashing by more than 2.5% to $73.88. The U.S. January jobs report indicates that the jobs market is stronger than expected, with employers adding 517,000 in January. This compares to economists that had expected employers had added 185,000 jobs in January.
Futurism

OpenAI CEO Says His Tech Is Poised to "Break Capitalism"

In what's perhaps an attempt to head off bad press — or, at very least, convince people he's not the bad guy — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has given Forbes an interview in which he claims that his for-profit company is ultimately going to bring about capitalism's downfall.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Stocks Ready for Take Off in 2023

Williams-Sonoma’s business is booming, and management continues to eye new opportunities. The owner of QVC and HSN struggled last year, but the market is significantly undervaluing its long-term profit potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

66K+
Followers
23K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy