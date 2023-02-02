ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Sen. Cruz introduces bill to remove user-fees at Valley International Airport

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MiNt_0kaZBpy000
Local News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zL3b_0kaZBpy000
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

HARLINGEN — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Thursday introduced a bill that would remove the designation of a user fee airport from Valley International Airport, potentially saving the facility as much as $600,000 annually.

Cruz, the ranking Republican on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said it would even the playing field for two airports which he believes are being assessed unfair costs.

The legislation would cover two airports, Valley International and Plattsburgh International Airport in upstate New York, both of which are within 30 miles of a border.

“I’m proud to reintroduce this legislation to ensure that our border airports receive the designation they deserve and to ensure they’re spared significant duplicative government costs,” Cruz said in a statement.

“As the Commerce Committee constructs the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill this Congress, I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance solutions that level the playing field for airports across the country,” he added.

Currently, user fee airports like VIA and Plattsburgh are the only two primary commercial service airports in close proximity to a U.S. border and land crossing that are not ports of entry and are not international or landing rights airports.

What that means is these airports are paying additional fees— $600,000 annually in VIA’s case — to staff the airport with Customs and Border Patrol agents.

“We’re been working diligently with our representatives in Washington, and hopefully, we can make a comment in the near future,” Marv Esterly, director of aviation at VIA, said Thursday.

VIA is the only primary commercial airport on the U.S.-Mexico border that has to pay the additional fees because it doesn’t qualify as a port of entry.

Both McAllen International Airport and Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport qualify as ports of entry and are not required to pay the user fee implemented under the Trade and Tariff Act of 1984.

Comments / 12

Guest
3d ago

a bill for one airport that he uses. lmfao hahahahaha 😂😂 hahaha 😂😂 hahaha 😂😂

Reply
7
NOW Enough is Enough!
3d ago

What’s Crudz get out of it, free tickets to Cancun?

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
borderreport.com

Cruz: Designation costs border airport passengers ‘hundreds of thousands’

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley International Airport’s proximity to the border is costing it “hundreds of thousands” of dollars a year without reimbursement from the federal government, one federal lawmaker said Thursday. And that’s costing the flyers coming in and out of Harlingen, who must pay...
HARLINGEN, TX
KTSM

Escobar to lead congressional delegation of Democrats on tour of El Paso border

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, will lead a Democratic congressional delegation on a tour of the border in El Paso. Escobar’s office announced Thursday evening that she will host seven members of Congress “to see firsthand how our immigration policies are affecting communities along the southern border.” The members […]
EL PASO, TX
The Center Square

U.S. Rep. Hunt to El Paso judge: Those who want secure border aren't racist

(The Center Square) – Fallout continues from remarks Democratic El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego made before the House Judiciary Committee when he claimed “there is no open border in El Paso” and those advocating for a secure border were racist. “I must disabuse you of information, which I personally know to be false. There is no open border in El Paso," Samaniego said. "Immigrants seeking asylum largely present themselves to Border Patrol for processing. ...
EL PASO, TX
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
7K+
Followers
55
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy