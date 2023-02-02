ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Crews unable to enter 2-story house after fire contained in Fort Collins

A two-story house was fully engulfed in flames in Fort Collins when Poudre Valley Fire Authority crews arrived on scene early on Tuesday. According to Poudre Valley Fire, crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames.Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m., so  crews had not been able to enter the home for safety reasons even after the fire had been contained as of 5:30 a.m. There was no immediate information about anyone who might have been inside during the time of the fire early on Tuesday. Crews began to clear the scene around 6:45 a.m. There was no immediate information about possible damage to any other nearby homes. 
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
K99

25 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Frozen Dead Guy Days

Yes. It's all true. There is a dead and frozen grandpa high above Nederland, Colorado at about 8,232 feet. He has rested here cryogenically frozen in a shed since about 1993. Colorado's Frozen Dead Guy Days began in 2002 as a tribute to this strange and bizarre occurrence, and it has since turned into a fun way to celebrate winter in the Centennial State.
NEDERLAND, CO
K99

5 Haunted Places In Colorado You Must Avoid At All Costs

There are a number of haunted locations in Colorado you dare not visit. Oddly, one is a popular tourist attraction, and another is a five-star hotel. Regardless, unless encounters with the dead are your cup of tea, these haunted Colorado sites should be avoided. The popular Youtube channel Top 5...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash

Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the crash. The best friends were buying ice cream and leaving Walmart, seven minutes from home. Talya Cunningham reports. Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash. Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Water main break floods parking garage, cars

A peaceful morning on Eudora Street in Denver was interrupted by a cacophony of noise. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, an underground water pipe called a conduit broke in the road causing a big mess. "Just a bunch of broken-up cement and concrete and some water running," said neighbor Chris Jasso. Conduits are 30 inches in diameter. They are the pipes that feed water mains which then send water into your house. "So, when a conduit breaks it's a big messy deal," said Denver Water spokesperson Todd Hartman. Residents of the Park Mayfair condo complex like Joy Vaeth park in an underground garage on the...
DENVER, CO
K99

11 Awesome Things About Colorado State University’s Cam the Ram

Colorado State University's longtime mascot, CAM the Ram is one of the most-lovable of college athletics mascots: Friendly, majestic, with great "Ram" horns. When you attend a CSU game, especially a CSU Football game, seeing CAM out on the field gives you a true "Colorado" feel. Colorado State University put together a list of things you should know about their mascot.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

A new roundabout is coming to northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Construction is about to begin on a new roundabout in Weld County. The first phase of construction has begun on a roundabout west of Eaton at Weld County Road (WCR) 74 and WCR 33. Weld County officials said that while initial work is underway, road...
WELD COUNTY, CO
elevationoutdoors.com

Eldora Is Going OFF!

Boulder’s local hill is getting hit with outstanding snow and continues to build a solid community with races, uphill skiing, Nordic trails, and damn fine pizza. It’s just a 45-minute drive from the Land of Coach Prime to Eldora—and this winter that’s all you need to make the most of what has been an incredible season so far. Eldora is getting hit with copious snow, opening up new lines and in the trees and putting down a solid base for the rest of the season. But more than that the resort keeps evolving—it’s run better than ever and every employee—from the parking staff to the lifites—seems to love working here. More so, the place is building a forward-thinking ski community that goes beyond the lifts with a bustling (and lung busting) Nordic center, uphill skiing on weekdays, and an uphhill race series, the Eldora Morning Grind, that launched this week.
BOULDER, CO
K99

K99

