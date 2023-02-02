Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New Clay County waste processing center in Moorhead opens to public Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- A long-planned waste processing center in Moorhead will open to the public this coming Monday. "As far as the public side, you'll go through the public drop-off. You can deliver household hazardous waste, tires, appliances, electronics, your household garbage or anything that you have at your house that you want to get rid of that's legal we can take it here," said Corey Bang, Clay County Solid Waste Manger.
KFYR-TV
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame will have two new inductees March 8 during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City. As executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years, Nancy Jo Bateman became a familiar face and voice having advocated for the beef industry her entire career.
kvrr.com
Drekker Brewing Company celebrates fifth annual Fargo Hotdish Festival
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Thirteen of the best restaurants in Fargo were invited to the Drekker Brewing Company to celebrate a midwestern classic: hotdish. “A lot of restaurants from downtown, West Fargo. Some people who have been here numerous times, Luna, Blackbird Pizza, some new people, Unicorn Park, which will be a new restaurant going into Brewhalla, which we are very excited about, they are here. Marge’s Diner, a new restaurant. We just try to find restaurants that a crowd pleaser for the Fargo area and bring them in.” says Carly Montplaisir, Event Director, Drekker Brewing Co.
A Cherished Fargo Landmarck Closes For Good
I don't know about you, but the word "Closed" seems to be sadly spreading. All around North Dakota, almost every day on social media we read about another place that has either made an announcement of an upcoming closing date OR they are reducing their hours of operation considerably - some businesses just buckle under the stress of worrying about an understaffed place of work, the headaches of trying to stay open - some restaurants have felt the "Crunch" of more and more services featuring DoorDash and the convenience of that, taking away actual customers filling up their restaurant. Just when we relax a little bit, we get the sad news, like this ICON in Fargo.
KNOX News Radio
valleynewslive.com
Doyle taxi crashes into rear of Moorhead city bus
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Doyle taxi cab lost control of the vehicle over icy roads and slid, crashing into the back of a Moorhead City Bus. Around 11:30a.m. Wednesday, February, 1st, a crash happened on the corner of 28th Ave S. and 20th St. in Moorhead involving a Doyle taxi cab and a Moorhead city bus. Everyone was able to walk away safely from the crash with minor injuries reported.. The cause of the crash was due to slick roads and the damage to the bus was minimal while the taxi cab needed to be towed away.
valleynewslive.com
Woman arrested for stealing $7,000 from Valley City Eagles Club
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Valley City woman was arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars that belonged to the Valley City Eagles Club. A man went to the Valley City Police Department on January 13 to report that someone had just taken money out of a money bag in his vehicle. He said the passenger door of his vehicle was open and larger bills were missing from the bag. He said the five-dollar and one-dollar bills were still in the bag.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Career Academy begins lockdown following student "In medical distress"
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Public Schools (MPS) system is responding to reports of a lockdown at the career academy in the city. A representative from the Moorhead High School Career Academy says a lockdown was temporarily put in place to help first responders get to a student who was "in medical distress" on February 3rd. The representative says students were held on buses until the ambulance left the Career Academy, and classes were eventually resumed.
valleynewslive.com
Women hurt, charges under investigation after crash in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two women are hurt and charges are under investigation after a crash in Richland County. It happened just before 5:30 PM Thursday at the intersection of Richland County 1 and 76th Street SE, 3 miles north of Mooreton. Highway Patrol says Leslie Reiland,...
valleynewslive.com
Three arrested in Fargo after pickup truck stolen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in stealing a pickup truck in Fargo Saturday. Police were called to a south Fargo business where they say a man left his pickup running outside. Officers found security footage and developed descriptions of three people and a second vehicle involved in the incident.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD arrests man who prompted a shelter in place for the area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says they arrested the man responsible for the shelter in place alert for the area last night, after barricading himself in a home in the 3800 block of 21st St. S. It was reported he fired a round and pointed a gun at people he knew inside the home.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO SKID-STEER GARAGE FIRE
On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a garage fire at 18220 260th St SW, Gentilly. Deputies and Crookston Fire Department responded and discovered that the fire originated from a skid-steer that was parked in the garage. The garage was attached to a home on the property. The property owner, Duane Spear (82), was home at the time of the incident. Spear reported that an unknown good Samaritan stopped to help by pulling the burning skid-steer out of the garage with their pickup, preventing further damage to the garage and residence. The good Samaritan left before first responders arrived on the scene.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD look for man who threw 2 cats out of car, killing 1
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for your help in finding a suspect. Security footage from the city pound shows the suspect throwing two cats out of his vehicle. He hit one as he drove away, and it died. The vehicle is a red, four-door sedan with silver window trim.
valleynewslive.com
Mora the therapy dog starts at Hawley Elementary School
HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Students in Hawley, Minnesota, are getting a new companion starting this week. The school district says Mora has formal training through the American Kennel Club earning AKC S.T.A.R Puppy and AKC Canine Good Citizen. The pup and her owner, Rachel, became a therapy team...
valleynewslive.com
valleynewslive.com
Man throws cats out of car after trying to surrender them in Fargo, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday brought a lingering sad feeling for animal lovers in the Valley, after Fargo Police said a man threw two cats out of his vehicle, killing one of them. The incident was caught on camera outside of the city pound. Officers are still looking...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman previously sentenced for attempted murder in Bismarck back in court
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Fargo woman who pleaded guilty to attempted murder, had a revocation of probation hearing Wednesday. Octavia Wakefield was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 16 years suspended and three years of probation, after she admitted to stabbing a man in 2018. Prosecutors said she stabbed the victim seven times in the head and neck while he was sleeping in her apartment.
valleynewslive.com
‘I want him to know how grateful I am’: Woman wants to thank random stranger who helped her after rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A S. Fargo woman is looking to get in contact with a random stranger that helped her after a rollover crash on I-29. Debra Acevedo said she was upside when the good Samaritan got her out. “Oh it was terrifying because once the car...
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
valleynewslive.com
Authorities investigating after driver forces WFPS bus to pull over, demands child leaves with him
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man’s alleged aggressive driving is now at the center of an investigation with sheriff deputies after an ‘unusual’ situation on a Horace bus route last week. Parents of children on bus #4 received an email Wednesday morning alerting them to...
