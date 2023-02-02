Bethune-Cookman to hire alumnus with FBS experience

With the Ed Reed saga in the rear-view, Bethune-Cookman appears to have moved forward with its head football coaching hire.

Long-time FBS assistant and Bethune-Cookman alumnus Raymond Woodie Jr. is set to become the program’s next head coach.

Woodie proclaimed he would be the next head coach in a tweet which he later deleted. Bethune-Cookman has yet to make an announcement.

Woodie would be the replacement for Terry Sims, who was dismissed after his second-consecutive 2-9 season in 2022. The school had initially reached an agreement with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed back in December , but that relationship fizzled in January after he posted a series of tirades criticizing the school.

In stark contrast to Reed, Raymond Woodie has a bevy of coaching experience at the collegiate level. He coached outside linebackers at Florida Atlantic under Willie Taggart, whom he also coached under at Florida State. Woodie has also coached at Oregon and USF as well. Woodie held the title of assistant head coach for two seasons at South Florida and coordinated the Bulls’ defense during their record-breaking 2016 season.

Woodie lettered as an outside linebacker and strong safety at Bethune-Cookman from 1992-95, where he earned GTE Academic All-America honors and was a I-AA All-American and First Team All-MEAC performer his final two seasons.

