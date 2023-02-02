DOVER, DE. - The state of Delaware has recently passed a new act to amend Title 25 of the Delaware Code relating to landlord obligations and tenant remedies. The act, enacted by the General Assembly of the State of Delaware, aims to provide tenants with an additional mechanism to encourage the repair of dangerous defects in residential dwelling units. The defects targeted by this act are those that materially interfere with the health or safety of tenants or the use and enjoyment of the premises.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO