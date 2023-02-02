Read full article on original website
Delaware's Bishop Aretha Morton dies at 85
Black bunting was draped over the sign at Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral in Wilmington where Bishop Morton was their longest-serving pastor.
delawaretoday.com
ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware
The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants in Delaware
In Hockessin, DE, Crownery Chinese Restaurant serves traditional and contemporary Asian cuisine. The menu includes Peking duck, egg rolls, and General Tao chicken. Authentic Chinese food relies on abundant leafy vegetables, fresh seafood, and poultry. The Crownery in Hockessin specializes in authentic Chinese cuisine with hearty, fresh vegetables and protein. It's a far cry from the American-style Chinese dishes you'll find in a mall food court.
Cape Gazette
Smithsonian traveling exhibit on-site in Dover thru April 15
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village announced Crossroads: Change in Rural America, a Smithsonian Institution Museum on Main Street traveling exhibit, will be on display through Saturday, April 15, on site at the museum, 866 N. Dupont Highway, Dover. The exhibit offers both rural and urban dwellers the opportunity to...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth hosts Free Bikes 4 Kidz volunteer event
Bayhealth employees volunteered their time on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service to assemble bicycles donated for the first Free Bikes 4 Kidz event in Delaware. FB4K is a nonprofit organization geared toward helping all kids ride into a happier, healthier childhood by providing donated bikes to those most in need. Bayhealth partnered with the organization to help bring community members and resources together to give local, underserved kids access to their first bikes.
WGMD Radio
DE Public Health Emergency Extended Another 30 Days
Governor John Carney has formally extended the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days. This extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue Covid-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, a public health emergency declaration must be renewed every 30 days.
New Delaware landlord obligations and tenant remedies act enacted
DOVER, DE. - The state of Delaware has recently passed a new act to amend Title 25 of the Delaware Code relating to landlord obligations and tenant remedies. The act, enacted by the General Assembly of the State of Delaware, aims to provide tenants with an additional mechanism to encourage the repair of dangerous defects in residential dwelling units. The defects targeted by this act are those that materially interfere with the health or safety of tenants or the use and enjoyment of the premises.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Parks sets a visitation record for the 8th year in a row
2022 saw another record for Delaware State Parks’ visitation. Delaware State Parks welcomed over 8 million visitors last year - the 8th year in a row a record was set for parks visitors. Last year Alapocas Run, Auburn Valley, the Brandywine Zoo, Fort Delaware and Killens Pond state parks,...
WBOC
Major Announcement Expected Regarding Baby Formula in Delaware
DOVER, Del. – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will join local community leaders and organizations at the Food Bank of Delaware Feb. 1st to make a major announcement for Delaware families regarding baby formula. The event will be live streamed on the Lt. Governor's Facebook page starting at 11...
Better pay for Delaware child care workers among recommendations in new report
A year-long effort to improve early childhood education in Delaware ended Monday with a report from the state’s Office of Early Learning. The report from the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee outlines a series of steps the state can take to better prepare the youngest Delawareans for success in the early elementary school years and beyond.
delawarepublic.org
State encourages Delawareans to claim missing money
Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property is encouraging First State residents to check and see if they have missing assets waiting to be claimed. Delaware is participating in a country-wide campaign called National Unclaimed Property Day. With so many companies incorporated in the First State, Delaware has returned more than...
Momentum builds to install filtered water stations in all Delaware schools to ‘get the lead out’
As Delaware officials retest all water consumption points in K-12 schools for the presence of lead after a botched previous effort, a consensus view has emerged for the best solution to keep kids safe. That remedy is the installation and maintenance of filtering systems, a fix that’s already in use...
Multiple COVID cases reported after in-person meetings at Delaware capitol
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. As Delaware state lawmakers launch several weeks of budget hearings, health officials warn...
delawarepublic.org
DNREC signs agreement with Department of Agriculture to cooperate on wetland preservation
DNREC and Delaware’s Department of Agriculture formalize a partnership this week to map, collect data on and collaborate to preserve wetlands across the state. The two agencies have worked together on wetland conservation and restoration efforts for well over a decade, but DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin says he and his counterparts at the Department of Agriculture are putting this partnership in writing to ensure it continues through future administrations.
How anxiety came to dominate the big business of medical marijuana cards in Pennsylvania
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. When Lehigh Valley doctor Charles Harris started approving patients for medical marijuana a few years ago, most of them were dealing with chronic pain. Using cannabis helped them tremendously, he said. Patients told him their pain wasn’t keeping them awake at night anymore — they could finally get a good night’s sleep or at least a few hours of rest in a row.
WMDT.com
DNREC Appoints new environmental justice coordinator
Delaware- DNREC secretary Shawn Garvin announced on Wednesday a new appointment to the department’s leadership. He named Dr. Katera Moore as the agency – and that state’s – first environmental justice coordinator. Dr. Moore will be joining the office of the secretary to help assist the...
delawaretoday.com
Olive Oil Boasts a Wealth of Health Benefits for Delawareans
We’ve all heard the saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” but what about a spoonful of olive oil?. In addition to its rich flavor and versatility when it comes to cooking, olive oil has numerous health benefits. “Olive oil contains high levels of monounsaturated...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
Bethany Blues BBQ in Bethany and nearby Lewes is a family-friendly spot serving classic sides and house-smoked meats. Its spacious interior and casual atmosphere are perfect for the whole family. The restaurant has multiple barbecue styles, including traditional, Korean, and Carolina. There's also seafood, steaks, ribs, burgers, and an extensive bourbon list. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating, ideal for family gatherings or a date night.
phl17.com
11 Bed Bath & Beyond stores closed in the Delaware Valley
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 87 of it’s stores including 5 buybuy Baby stores and all of its Harmon beauty Stores. This announcement comes after the the home goods chain defaulted on its loans from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. Bed Bath & Beyond said the closures are being...
delawarepublic.org
First class of Certified Peer Specialists graduates at Howard Young Correctional Institution
The Delaware Department of Correction's new Certified Peer Support Specialist training program graduated its first cohort at the Howard Young Correctional Institution Thursday. Delaware prisons and behavioral health providers are seeing a workforce shortage with outreach workers, counselors and medical staff all stretched thin. The new program is part of...
