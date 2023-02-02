Toxic household is most likely right. Kids who receive NO discipline at home, not taught to respect authority go crazy when corrected. BRING BACK THE BIBLE AND THE BELT.
I hope she gets expelled & spends a lot of time in jail. This is a sad story, it should have never occurred! Imagine going to work & getting attacked by a juvenile. I'm sure teachers are scared of students these days. At my high school, we had security in every hallway. They want to protect the students, seems to me the educators need the protection.
The teachers can't do anything to the students, because they'll get In trouble. I won't be surprised if one day the teachers start deleting some of these students.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
