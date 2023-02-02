ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

Comments / 70

Julie Holsenbeck
3d ago

Toxic household is most likely right. Kids who receive NO discipline at home, not taught to respect authority go crazy when corrected. BRING BACK THE BIBLE AND THE BELT.

Reply(1)
39
Kai Brix
3d ago

I hope she gets expelled & spends a lot of time in jail. This is a sad story, it should have never occurred! Imagine going to work & getting attacked by a juvenile. I'm sure teachers are scared of students these days. At my high school, we had security in every hallway. They want to protect the students, seems to me the educators need the protection.

Reply(1)
23
STUPER HERO
3d ago

The teachers can't do anything to the students, because they'll get In trouble. I won't be surprised if one day the teachers start deleting some of these students.

Reply(1)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Republic Lounge co-owner shot and killed outside nightclub

The co-owner of Republic Lounge was found shot to death outside the Westside nightclub on Saturday morning. According to the Atlanta Police Department’s preliminary report, officers responded to the club at 990 Brady Ave. just before 7 a.m. on Feb. 4. Upon arrival on the scene, officers located a 50-year-old male victim – identified by […] The post Republic Lounge co-owner shot and killed outside nightclub appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County

MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
People

People

396K+
Followers
68K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy