Wife Wrote 'Letter from the Grave' Before 2008 Death — Now Husband Is Guilty of Poisoning Her with Antifreeze

Authorities Allege Ana Walshe was Murdered by Her Husband, but Her Mom Has 'Hope That She is Alive'
Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mom of three, was first reported missing Jan. 4 Ana Walshe's mother remains hopeful her daughter is still alive, despite the mountain of evidence prosecutors say prove otherwise. Ana, a 39-year-old mother of three and successful real estate executive, was last seen New Year's Day at her family's Cohasset, Mass., home. She was first reported missing Jan. 4. Since then, her husband Brian Walshe, has been charged with murder, improper transport of remains and misleading police in connection with her disappearance and presumed death, authorities announced....
Woman convicted of killing her husband after parrot repeated 'last words’
A woman has been convicted of killing her husband after the couple's pet parrot appeared to repeat his chilling last words. Martin Duram was murdered in May 2015 with a .22 calibre handgun and was discovered alongside his wife Glenna, who had suffered a single bullet wound, in their Michigan home.
Husband asks for forgiveness for wife charged in their kids' deaths
Patrick Clancy's three children died and his wife is under police custody.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Country sensation Naomi Judd left a heartbreaking suicide note that quite possibly leaves a deeper wound than her death, OK! can exclusively reveal.Naomi left a disturbing message for her daughter and singing partner, Wynonna Judd, instructing her to stay away from her mother's funeral."Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill," the suicide note, written on a yellow Post-It, read.NAOMI JUDD SUICIDE SCENE REVEALED: HANDGUN, NOTE, BLOODSTAINED BEDDING & MOREAn emphasizing line was drawn beneath the...
Family found dead in Pennsylvania made a 'joint decision' to kill themselves, police say
A Pennsylvania family found shot dead in their backyard last week in what police say appears to be a suicide pact, included a mother and daughter who loved bowling and were devout Christian conservatives, people who knew them said. Morgan Daub, 26, and her parents, James Daub, 62, and Deborah...
calfkicker.com
(Video) Scorned Wife attacks woman she found with her husband
In a recent incident, an enraged wife assaulted a nude harlot whom she had discovered having an illicit relationship with her husband. The lady allegedly discovered images of the couple on her partner’s phone and then followed him to the massage parlor in Phuket, Thailand, on January 25. She...
Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname
Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
Husband of fallen officer says wife died in unsuccessful attempt to rescue daughter in house fire
A New Jersey woman died in a house fire as she was attempting to save her young daughter. The woman and her six-year-old both died from their injuries.
Alex Murdaugh's Last Text to Wife Revealed in Court — and Prosecutors Say He Called Her After Killings
Alex Murdaugh is on trial on accusations he murdered his wife and son On the night that Maggie Murdaugh was shot to death alongside her son, Paul, she received a text from her husband's phone that said "Call me, babe." According to court testimony, that text was sent at 9:47 p.m. on June 7, 2021 — after Maggie was already dead. Prosecutors also alleged that Alex Murdaugh attempted to call Maggie's phone multiple times after the killings, in an attempt to create an alibi. In court on...
Horror injuries of Alex Murdaugh’s son revealed
New details have been revealed regarding the fatal injuries sustained by Paul Murdaugh, the murdered son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh’s trial starts on Monday, after he was charged with two murders, that of his wife Maggie and his 22-year-old son, allegations he has rejected. The accused lawyer’s legal team included graphic details from a crime scene in a legal filing as they attempted to get some evidence disqualified from the trial before it begins, the New York Post reported. The filing included images from the dog kennels where Mr Murdaugh claims to have found...
Gruesome forensic report reveals Paul Murdaugh’s brain was blown out, mom Maggie was shot 5 times
Gruesome new details have emerged about the brutal murders of disgraced South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son — including how the boy’s brain was blown out of his head. Murdaugh’s own legal team included graphic crime scene detail in a legal filing trying to get evidence thrown out before the once-powerful lawyer’s double murder trial starts on Monday. It included images from the dog kennels where Murdaugh said he found his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul after they were blasted to death on June 2, 2021. Maggie, 52, was found face down after being shot five times with...
Missing Girl, 17, Likely Froze to Death After Driving Into a Ditch in Rural Wisconsin: Officials
Authorities believe they found the body of Daniela Itzel Velazquez who was last seen Sunday on foot and whose abandoned car was found by the road later that day Officials in Wisconsin believe they have found the remains of a missing teenager who likely froze to death in frigid temperatures. Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was last seen on foot Sunday near Blake Road in her hometown of Wrightstown, according to a missing person bulletin shard by the Brown County Sheriff's Office. Capt. David Poteat said her mother reported her missing later that day...
Alex Murdaugh Jury Shown GRUESOME New Crime Scene Photos Showing Aftermath Of The Bloody Attack On His Wife & Son
New crime scene photos were shown to the jury in the double homicide trial for South Carolina father Alex Murdaugh. The previously unreleased photos showed the gruesome murder of Alex's wife Maggie Murdaugh and the prominent family's youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, RadarOnline.com has learned. Crime scene photos were previously released to show the layout of the Murdaugh family's 1,700-acre hunting ranch, known as "Moselle," where the double murder was committed. The jury viewed the bloody set of new photos and weapons allegedly seized from Alex's gun room as the former attorney's defense team attempted to argue the theory that a...
Murder-suicide suspect's obituary remembering 'family' man accused of killing wife, 5 kids sparks outrage
The obituary for Michael Haight, accused of killing his wife, mother-in-law and five kids inside their Utah home, is prompting outrage for describing him as a devoted family man.
Dharmesh Patel: Son of California doctor who allegedly drove family off cliff had 'no injuries' after fall
The 4-year-old son of Dharmesh Patel, a California doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff, had 'no injuries at all' after the crash, according to DA Steve Wagstaffe.
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
"Feeling judged": A 24-year-old black woman marries an 85-year-old white man who is 13 years older than her grandpa
A married couple from Starkville, Mississippi has been receiving media attention due to their unusual relationship. The interracial couple, Charles and Miracle Pogue met at a laundromat in Starkville in 2019. Charles is a retired real-estate agent while Miracle is a nurse. They were friends first and then their relationship became romantic.
Inside the Mysterious Death of a Pregnant Fla. Mom Found Next to Her Car with Toddler Son Inside
The body of Alana Sims, who was five months pregnant at the time of her death, was found on the ground outside her SUV, where her 23-month old son was asleep in the back seat Authorities in Florida continue to investigate the death of a young pregnant mother whose body was found next to her car with her toddler son inside. Alana Sims, who was five months pregnant at the time of her death, died as a result of "upper body trauma," according to authorities. Police have also...
Heartbroken man dies days after wife was crushed to death by 2600lb Denny’s sign
The husband of a 72-year-old grandmother who was fatally crushed by a 2,600 lbs (1180kg) falling Denny’s sign has also died from injuries sustained in the freak accident.Lloyd Curtis, 77, died in hospital on 23 January, four days after his wife of 50 years Lillian Mae Curtis suffered catastrophic head injuries when the giant sign fell on their car in a restaurant parking lot in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, according to a report from ABC affilliate KVUE. The couple and their daughter Mary Graham, 58, had stopped for a meal after picking up Lloyd Curtis from a hospital in Louisville...
