Fire Country Sneak Peek: Is Something Amiss, After That Bode/Gabriela Kiss?

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 3 days ago

As opposed to when last we saw him and Gabriela together, Bode is keeping his mouth shut in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at this week’s Fire Country .

At the end of the Jan. 27 episode, Freddy nudged Bode (played by Max Thieriot) to go check on his gear at the laundry — where Bode found Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) waiting for him. Bode led them into a passionate kiss, but Gabriela broke away to say that they each needed to do some work and become their best selves. Then, once Bode has served his time, they can unwrap the “gift” awaiting them.

But… a second, hotter kiss suggested that they both are really inclined to unwrap things NOW, though Gaby somehow dragged herself away from that second clinch.

So, you’d think the two have something to talk about in this week’s episode, having started to finally get intimate, right? But in the clip above, Gabriela can’t seem to coax a single peep out of Bode regarding their lip-locks. What is on the inmate firefighter’s mind, that he’s put up such walls? Press play above to find out.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, titled “You Know Your Dragon Best” and airing Friday at 9/8c on CBS, the crews work to contain a dangerous forest fire and save a group of environmentalists protesting a housing development.

Want scoop/spoilers on CBS’ Fire Country , or for any other TV show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

FLORIDA STATE
