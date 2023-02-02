Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Sarah Herron and Dylan Brown's baby dies
Sarah Herron and Dylan Brown's baby has died. The 'Bachelor Nation' star and her fiance are mourning the loss of their son Oliver, who was born on January 28th when she was 24 weeks pregnant, but he tragically "passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after". She wrote on...
Sarah Herron's Baby Dies in His 'Dad's Arms' After Being Born Premature: 'We Love You So Much'
"Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us," the Bachelor alum wrote Sarah Herron is mourning the loss of her newborn son who died shortly after she gave birth at 24 weeks pregnant. On Wednesday, the Bachelor alum, 36, shared a heartbreaking post, announcing the death of her baby boy. "On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born," she began in the...
Upworthy
Newly adopted 2-year-old spots her mom during a school concert and her reaction is priceless
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 30, 2022. It has since been updated. A video of a small girl recognizing her mother during a school concert has gone viral. The 2-year-old, Amaris Traversy, is shown with her preschool classmates on a stage in the TikTok video. Amid all the children dressed in their paper crowns singing a song led by their teacher, Amaris was unable to concentrate on anything except her mother, Genevieve Traversy, who was in the audience for a Thanksgiving celebration. Traversy filmed the clip in 2019 but posted it on TikTok in 2022. She wrote in the caption that she caught this moment on camera shortly after "adopting my baby girl," who turned 5 years old in 2022.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'
Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
iheart.com
26 Year Old Man Goes Viral-Dating a Woman Who Looks Like An 8 Year Old Girl
Dan Swygart, a travel blogger, first noticed Shauna Rae on the TLC show 'I Am Shauna Rae'. He reached out to her after season one, then sent flowers, and now they are dating. Shauna has a condition where her growth was stunted after she received treatment for a brain tumor when she was a child. Shauna is 3 foot ten inches tall, who weighs 50 lbs has people on the internet commenting on the two's relationship as being creepy.
The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.
The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.Photo bycottonbro studio/ Pexles. The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.
msn.com
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
Eve Shares Adorable Photos from Wilde Wolf's First Birthday Celebration — See His Cake!
Eve shares son Wilde Wolf with husband Maximillion Cooper Eve is celebrating one year with her baby boy! On Wednesday, the rapper, 44, shared an adorable series of photos on Instagram from son Wilde Wolf's first birthday. In the festive snaps, Wilde smiles as he reaches toward his beautiful teal-colored birthday cake, complete with gold foil, gold and silver decorations and a Peter rabbit figurine. The cake also features the word "one" written in gold on the side and a silver birthday candle on top. "Wilde's #1stbirthday #tears #joy #happiness ❤️🎂🥲🥳," Eve captioned the post. Maximillion...
Upworthy
Toddler chasing bubbles finds elderly woman who had been missing for four days
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 19, 2022. It has since been updated. A toddler in Coweta County, Georgia, unwittingly helped find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days. Nina Lipscomb, 82, has Alzheimer's and her family became worried after she went missing for a few days. Then 1 1/2-year-old Ethan found her. Brittany Moore and her toddler, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard. As the bubbles flew toward the fence line of the property, Ethan excitedly chased them, along with the family dogs. The boy spotted something in the woods and stopped. Moore knew something had caught his eye and was a little concerned. She decided to walk over to check with him, reported WDSU.
Camera captures 7-year-old girl moments after great-grandma gets trapped underneath car
Doorbell footage shows the terrifying moment 7-year-old Mariah Galloway called for help after her great-grandma got stuck underneath their rolling SUV. CNN affiliate WXYZ reports.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights with Dad Patrick
Brittany Mahomes showed off how much her little girl, who turns 2 next month, idolizes her dad, Patrick Mahomes Sterling Skye has her sights set on keeping up with her dad. On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes shared pictures of her 23-month-old carefully watching and imitating dad Patrick Mahomes in the gym. The toddler, dressed in a rose pink sweatsuit, grabbed onto tiny hot pink weights and held one in each hand as she followed his lead. "If it's one thing she loves to do, it's watch her daddy," the new mom...
msn.com
Puzzled Doctors Ask 11-Year-Old Girl to Take Pregnancy Test Because of Mystery Illness. Mother Felt ‘Disgusted' and Offended by the Doctor's Interpretation of Her Daughter's Symptoms
For anyone who has kids, one of the greatest challenges is protecting our children. Whether it's from scary movies that may give them nightmares or even just from eating candy in the morning before breakfast, we fight every day and in every way to protect our kids from harm. One...
Upworthy
Working mom gets drawing of her from 7-year-old son that 'breaks her heart' but also hits close to home for parents
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 11, 2021. It has since been updated. When Priya Amin's 7-year-old son handed her a drawing, her first instinct was to respond with a standard reply of "ohh, that’s so cute!" However, when she took a closer look at the sketch, she was left at a loss for words as she realized it was a heartbreaking depiction of their interaction 10 minutes earlier. It showed a parent at work and a child looking on and asking "Mommy are you done?" The mother, seated before a laptop, responds "No," without looking back. "I actually looked at it, and it broke my heart," Amin told Good Morning America. "Well, it sort of warmed and broke my heart at the same time."
Man on fiancee: "She told me my daughter won't be allowed at the wedding; she's a first grader"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right words to propose, choosing a ring your fiancee will like, and thinking about having a family with her is one of the most special moments in a couple's life.
Sarah Herron of 'The Bachelor' shares death of 'IVF miracle' newborn child
Sarah Herron, a former 'Bachelor' contestant, announced the death of her baby boy, Oliver, who 'passed away in his dad's arms shortly after' he was born.
Adam Levine Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Wife Behati Prinsloo: Details on the Newborn
Growing family! Behati Prinsloo has given birth to baby No. 3 with her husband, Adam Levine. The couple welcomed their third child on Monday, January 30, according to reports by People. In addition to the family’s latest bundle of joy, Behati, 34, and Adam, 43, also share daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4. The model...
toofab.com
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Details About Baby Shower, Reveals Cousin Rosie Was in Attendance
"It was so much fun," recalled the 19-year-old, who revealed her pregnancy back in October. Pregnant Sophia Grace is opening up about her baby shower. In a recent interview with E! News, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" alum -- who is expecting her first child -- recalled the celebration, sharing details from the fun event.
White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump in the Gym: 'Me and Da Babes Workin' Out'
Hilary Swank is working on her fitness as she prepares to welcome her little ones. The actress, who is currently pregnant and expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, shared a fitness video on Instagram over the weekend, showing that she isn't letting her nearing due date slow down her physical routine.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Sweetly Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump During Hospital Visit In LA: Photo
Expecting momma! The House Bunny star Rumer Willis, 34, looked adorable as she cradled her growing pregnant belly while leaving the doctor’s office in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Rumer looked cozy, yet chic, as she rocked a pair of black leggings and a beige long-sleeve blouse. The 34-year-old made sure to accessorize her look with a matching cream-colored sweater, black suede Birkenstock clogs, and white crew socks. While she walked through the parking lot of the hospital, Rumer appeared in good spirits in anticipation of her first baby.
