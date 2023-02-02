Read full article on original website
Axcelis (ACLS) to Post Q4 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
ACLS - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Feb 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $251.3 million, which suggests growth of 22.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.46 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 39.1%.
Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
OMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average. Omnicom Group Inc. Price and...
Analyzing Disney Stock with Q1 Earnings Looming
DIS - Free Report) shares have climbed 27% to start 2023 with the company scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings report on Wednesday, February 8. After such an impressive and extensive rally, the report will be critical to any further upside left in Disney stock in the near term. And investors may be pondering what lies ahead for the media and entertainment conglomerate.
Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
ENPH - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 7 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 16.82%. Enphase Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.76%, on average. Factors to Note. Strong...
Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Up
BYD - Free Report) reported decent third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics surpassed their respective consensus mark for the 11th straight quarter. Also, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 5.4% during the after-hours trading session on Feb 2.
Atlassian's (TEAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
TEAM - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share of 45 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The figure increased 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share. Atlassian’s fiscal second-quarter revenues increased 27% to $873 million and surpassed...
Humana (HUM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
HUM - Free Report) reported revenue of $22.44 billion, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.62, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.47 billion, representing a surprise of -0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46.
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street delivered a mixed performance last week with the S&P 500 (up 1.6%), the Nasdaq Composite (up 3.31%) and the Russell 2000 (up 3.88%) returning positively and the Dow Jones (down 0.15%) losing a little. As expected, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25...
BCE's Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
BCE Inc. (. BCE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of C$0.71 (53 cents) compared with C$0.76 in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at 53 cents. Quarterly total operating revenues moved up 3.7% year over year to C$6,439 million...
5 Promising Price-to-Book Value Stocks to Buy in February
It’s not an easy job to find value stocks. Being aware of a company's key financial numbers like earnings per share and sales growth can help investors identify stocks that are trading for less than what they're worth. However, a proper analysis of the fundamentals with the help of a number of metrics is necessary to determine whether a stock is a good bargain or not.
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line...
Skechers' (SKX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
SKX - Free Report) reported sturdy fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom lines outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improving year over year. Results gained from strength in SKX’s comfort technology products and sturdy demand for the innovative product portfolio coupled with higher wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales.
Top Research Reports for Walmart, Alibaba & Salesforce
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Pinterest (PINS) Soars 9.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
PINS - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 9% higher at $29.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.3% gain over the past four weeks. Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique...
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Soars 19.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
AFRM - Free Report) shares soared 19.3% in the last trading session to close at $21.14. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 79.2% gain over the past four weeks. The stock is currently...
Altair Engineering (ALTR) Stock Jumps 7.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ALTR - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.5% higher at $59.11. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 16.6% gain over the past four weeks. ALTR has been registering solid growth...
DraftKings (DKNG) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know
DKNG - Free Report) closed at $16.87, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained...
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
AOSL - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, AOSL broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend. The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market...
Procore Technologies (PCOR) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
PCOR - Free Report) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $61.33. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.9% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES) a Strong ETF Right Now?
EES - Free Report) made its debut on 02/23/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market...
